Doug Somerville, 80, of Chester, was known for telling stories, love of his family

Douglas McGowen Somerville died peacefully on Nov. 27, 2018 at his home in Chester. He was 80. In 2011, Mr. Somerville was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, which he faced gallantly and with a dry humor.

Mr. Somerville was born on May 4, 1938 in Ridgewood, N.J., the son of Irwin and Margaret Marx Somerville. After graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1956, he received his BA in 1960 from Lehigh University, and joined the National Guard, where he was stationed in Fort Belvoir, Va. Mr. Somerville then joined the Royal Insurance and worked in New York City for 25 years.

In 1962, Mr. Somerville married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth “Betty” Haver. They lived in Ridgewood with their three children, Susan “Susie,” Douglas “Scott” and Thomas “Tommy” who passed away at the age 5. In 1986, Mr. Somerville accepted a job with The Renaissance Group in Wellesley, Mass., and he and Betty moved to Concord, Mass., where they embraced the history of this charming town. He retired as senior vice president in 2006. Betty, Doug’s beloved wife of 31 years, died in 1993.

Mr. Somerville was a loving husband, devoted father and trusted friend.

In 2006, Mr. Somerville married Victoria “Tory” Liersch Spater in Concord. Both were widowed and had known each other for more than 45 years. They divided their time between Concord, Mass., and Chester, Vt., before settling in Chester in 2012.

Sports, particularly golf, tennis and fishing, were favorite activities of Mr. Somerville, as was spending time on Nantucket. He was an avid Boston sports fan who also liked to travel, whether to play golf in Scotland, trips to Bermuda or fly fishing with the guys. He and Tory treasured their adventures with travels to Europe, China and beyond. They spent five happy winters in Akumal, Mexico, far from frozen Vermont.

Mr. Somerville is survived by his daughter Susie and her husband Jim Swindell of New Canaan, Conn.; his son Scott and wife Lynne of Darien, Conn.; and his adored grandchildren, Liza, Peter andWalker Swindell and Doug and Mimi Somerville. Mr. Somerville is also survived by his sister Ann Somerville Benedict and her husband Bruce of South Norwalk, Conn., and his brother Irwin “Sandy” and his wife Cecilia of Coconut Grove, Fla., as well as 11 nieces and nephews.

Mr. Somerville is also survived by his wife Tory, and her children Gordon and Christopher.

Mr. Somerville’s life can be summed up in this unattributed quote: “My life had its good and its bad times, but the best times were those I spent with my family.”

A memorial service will be held at noon on Sunday Dec. 9 at The Old Parish Church, 144 Main St., Weston, Vt. 05161. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the charity of your choice or to: Neighborhood Connections, 570 Mountain Marketplace, PO Box 307, Londonderry, VT 05148 or click here.