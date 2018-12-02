Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 5

Dec 02, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the Nov. 28, 2018 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Tax Abatement Concern; Frederick Greenwell

4. EMS Building Presentation; Lee Gustafson

5. Discussion Regarding Creation of a Fund Balance Policy

6. Continue Review of Preliminary Draft General Fund Budget

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Adjourn

