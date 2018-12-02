Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 5
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the Nov. 28, 2018 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Tax Abatement Concern; Frederick Greenwell
4. EMS Building Presentation; Lee Gustafson
5. Discussion Regarding Creation of a Fund Balance Policy
6. Continue Review of Preliminary Draft General Fund Budget
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Adjourn
