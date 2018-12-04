Chester Chatter: A journey back to good health

By Ruthie Douglas

never planned it this way, but here I have been for three months in the Springfield Rehab facility. What a journey I have been on!

Since June 2nd, I have been laid up with a serious leg infection and then a dislocated hip. It all started with a slip on pool stairs. Tests showed that first the leg needed to heal before doctors could operate on the hip. But before that healing could begin, a stent needed to be placed in my heart and an artery needed to be replaced in my leg and veins needed to be flushed out.

I stayed at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital for three weeks then came for rehabilitation in Springfield. My leg is healed well and I am now waiting for the hip operation in January. Oh, how I wish to go home.

The staff here, however, has been wonderful. We share jokes and laughs. When I am in pain and need help, they are there to help. They are so nice and they help keep my spirits up.and they are very nice

Making the Rounds

This year, Chester’s Annual Senior Christmas Dinner will be served from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the cafeteria of Green Mountain High School. Enter the high school by the ramp/walkway to the gym.

There will be signs. If you wish to have a dinner delivered please call Georgia at 875-6242 ASAP. If you need a ride please call Pat at the Motel in the Meadow 875-2626.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, Chester’s 2nd Annual Holiday Cookie Tour will be taking place from noon to 4 p.m. It was such a huge success last year! Tickets are only $10 are extremely limited and can be purchased at the Main Street Coffee and Scoop Shoppe on the Green. It’s a great event for friends and family to kick off the Christmas spirit and get some fabulous cookie recipes as well!

Paul Ippolito entertained the residents of Springfield Health and Rehab. He sang songs that everyone enjoyed.

A big hug to Tory Spater on the death of her husband Doug Somerville.

Once again, Chester’s road crews did a great job in cleaning our roads and streets of the heavy snows dumped on us this past week. Thank you, fellows!

Chester’s volunteer firefighters are at it once again, selling more than 400 Christmas trees on Route 103 South. It is their major fund-raiser. Stop by and pick up your today!

A big thank you to Chris Meyer and his crew for their great job in decorating the Chester Town Green and the businesses along Main Street for the holidays.

Happy Birthday to Judy Henning.

This week’s trivia question: Who owned and sold cars at the Wheel Ranch?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The gazebo on the Green in Chester was built with the help of Jack Coleman in honor of his son, in the 1990s.



Street Talk



What was your favorite Christmas gift?