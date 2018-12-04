Chester Planning Commission agenda for Dec. 10

The Planning Commission for the Town of Chester will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 10, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. This is a change from their planned meeting of Dec. 17. Below is its agenda.

1) Review minutes from Dec. 3rd meeting
2) Citizen comments
3) Review of proposed changes to Unified Development By-Laws
4) Set date for next meeting

