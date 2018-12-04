College News

Sarah Wells of Chester, a member of the Castleton University field hockey team, has been named to the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III New England West-All Region Second Team.

Following the Spartans’ impressive inaugural season in the Little East Conference that featured an 11-1 conference record and a playoff run reaching the conference title game, she and sophomore Gabriella Hunt of Granville, N.Y., were also named All-LEC First-Team honorees for their impressive individual campaigns.

Wells was recently named the team’s Most Valuable Player as she completed her stellar collegiate career ranked fifth all-time in Castleton field hockey history in goals (43) and points (111), and finished tied for third all-time in assists (25). She finished her career with a bang, scoring 18 goals and eight assists for 44 total points, setting a career-high in each category.

The Chester native, and team captain was named the LEC Offensive Player of the Week twice (Sept. 17-23, Oct. 22-28). On Oct. 26 at Keene State in the final game of the regular season, Wells scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to clinch the squad’s regular-season crown and top-seed in the LEC playoffs. Wells’ season also featured a pair of hat tricks (Sept. 25 at Plymouth State, Oct. 5 at Salem State) and 27 points throughout the Spartans’ 11-game winning streak.