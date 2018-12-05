Chester’s Overture rings in the holiday season

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

After a week of gingerbread house decorating, wood craft workshops and a craft bazaar for kids, Overture to Christmas capped off Saturday with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Fullerton Inn, escorted by the Chester Fire Department.

The jolly old elf led the crowd in a countdown to light the town’s Christmas tree, and then retired to the fireplace in the hotel lobby to visit with children. Just up Main Street, the Chester Baptist Church put on its annual nativity scene.

Overture continues next Sunday with the 2nd Annual Holiday Cookie Tour. For more information about the event and for tickets, click here.

All photos by Shawn Cunningham unless otherwise noted.