Holiday & Community Events: Dec. 14-Dec. 19

Dec. 14: FOLA holds Community Christmas Celebration

Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium bring the sights and sounds of the holiday season to the Heald Auditorium from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14 at Ludlow Town Hall, 37 South Depot St. in Ludlow.

Bruce Schmidt emcees the night of performances by members of the community. Students from the elementary, middle and high schools provide holiday songs.

There will be a skit and a festive reading. Santa Claus may show up.

The Community Christmas Celebration is free and open to everyone. Admission is free and donations are welcomed. For more information, contact Scott at The Book Nook 802-228-3238 or at www.fola.us or by emailing info@fola.us.

Dec. 14-16: WinterWonderGrass Festival at Stratton

From Friday, Dec. 14 to Sunday, Dec. 16, Stratton hosts WinterWonderGrass for its inaugural East Coast debut.

Combining winter sports, craft beer, cider, music and family, the festival will feature more than 25 bands and more than 20 breweries at Stratton Mountain, at 5 Village Lodge Road.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.stratton.com, or call 800-787-2886.

Dec. 16: Celebration surrounds ‘After Lighting the Solstice Fire’



Led by the Rev. Nancy J. Crumbine, “After Lighting the Solstice Fire” in the field beyond the pond the group huddles upwind on the longest night from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 211 North St. in Chester.

The choir will sing Stars Shall I Find, This Longest Night and O Lux Beatissima (Blessed Light). Bring friends and family to a celebration of Solstice with music and light. For more information, call 802-875-3257.

Dec. 17: Yankee Swap at Chester Senior luncheon

The Chester Senior Citizens Club hosts its monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 17, at the Chester Congregational Church on 469 Main St.

They will hold their annual Yankee Swap. To participate, bring a wrapped gift, something from home and if new, a $5 limit. If you need a ride, call Georgia at 802-875-6242.

Dec. 19: Sultans of String take musical holiday journey

Celebrate the season with a musical journey around the world. Stone Church Arts presents “Christmas Caravan” with Sultans of String and singer Rebecca Campbell, a special concert for all ages at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Sultans of String and singer Rebecca Campbell’s performance features band originals, world-music inspired classics, and seasonal favorites.

Advance tickets are $25 general admission (seniors save $5) and $45 for limited premium reserved. Advance Tickets are available now. Same-day tickets increase to $30 general admission ($25 for seniors) and $50 for premium reserved.

Purchase tickets in person at Village Square Booksellers, The Square, Bellows Falls, or Misty Valley Books in Chester. Or call the box office at 802-460-0110 or visit www.stonechurcharts.org.

