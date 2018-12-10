Ludlow man arrested in infant’s death

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A Ludlow man was arrested today in the asphyxiation death of an infant last January. The death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert was ruled a homicide by New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in June.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, investigations by the Major Crimes Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations as well as Ludlow and Springfield Police led to the arrest of Tyler Pollender-Savery, 23, of Ludlow, on suspicion of second-degree murder in Karsen’s death on Jan. 11, 2018.

At that time, emergency personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a residence shared by Abigail Wood and Savery. Karsen – son of Wood and Nicholas Rickert – later died at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

In June, the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of the infant’s death was asphyxia due to strangulation and/or smothering and ruled the death a homicide.

Pollender-Savery is scheduled to be arraigned at 4 p.m. today in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in White River Junction.