The perfect breakfast trio: cinnamon, maple syrup, and toast

Sooooo simple, it is laughable. Let the kids help you with this, they will get a kick out of smooshing these delicious bites and love eating them even more.

1 cup milk

2 eggs

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup sugar, divided

2 tablespoons cinnamon, divided

1/4 teaspoon allspice, optional

12 slices bread of your choice

Butter or margarine, softened

1 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup apple cider or juice

2 tablespoons apple cider mulling spices

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Whisk together milk and eggs; set aside.

Grease an 8 or 9-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In a small bowl, blend half the sugar and half the cinnamon well; set aside. Blend remaining sugar and cinnamon in another bowl, with allspice if using; set aside.

Spread each slice of bread liberally with butter.

Sprinkle even amounts of either sugar/cinnamon bowl on buttered side of each bread slice. Now bring up all sides and smoosh it together with your hands, creating a tight ball of bread with the buttered side in the middle.

Dip in egg wash, lift to drain excess and roll in cinnamon sugar. Place on prepared pan and continue until all bread slices are used.

Bake 30-35 minutes, or until very crisp on the outside.

Remove from oven to serve with Mulled Syrup.

To make the Mulled Maple Syrup, place the maple syrup, apple cider and mulling spices in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. While stirring frequently, allow the sauce to continue gently simmering for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and strain to remove spices, discarding but saving sauce.