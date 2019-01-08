Derry Rescue Squad seeks volunteers for 1-day event

The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad is seeking volunteers for a two-hour, one-day project in early February.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 3, the LVRS, a third of a mile north of Route 11 on Route 100, will be needing volunteers to help label and stuff 6,000 letters for the rescue squad’s annual benefit and fundraiser.

Come for an hour or two, or plan to stay for lunch. Lunch, snacks and good company will be provided. Come one, come all – join the volunteers for good cheer and conversation. All ages are welcome.

LVRS serves the tri-mountain towns of Andover, Bondville, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry, Stratton, Weston, Windham and Winhall. The funds raised by this benefit will cover the squad’s day-to-day operating expenses, training, ambulance maintenance and replacement, and the purchase of equipment and supplies.