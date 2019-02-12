To the editor: Start building for annual St. Luke’s LEGO contest

The eighth annual St. Luke’s LEGO Contest will take place on Saturday March 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main St. in Chester. The event is open to LEGOmaniacs Pre-K through Grade 8 and their families.

Participants should construct their original creations (no kits allowed), with a maximum footprint of 24” x 36”, and bring them to the Conference Center between 9 and 10 a.m. Entries will be judged by school grade on the basis of originality, imagination and presentation from 10 a.m. to noon. If a structure is a team entry, it will be judged in the grade of the oldest team member. A family team category allows children and parents to collaborate. Unique motorized LEGOs will be considered in a separate section.

At 12:30, LEGO prizes will be awarded to winners and runners-up in the different classes, with special awards for the Judges’ choice for Best in Show and Most Vermont creations. The Creators’ Choice Award will be given to the entry that the contestants themselves vote as the most outstanding creation.

Refreshments will be on sale to encourage everyone to stay and view the different entries, as well as to share ideas and techniques during the judging. Again this year young people may create an additional construction at a special LEGO station. They will not be able to remove their creation from the special area and won’t be able to enter them in the contest, but this is a good opportunity for students to construct something different, perhaps with a friend, for some additional fun.

The registration form may be downloaded from the St Luke’s website or from OurChester.org. Printed forms are available at the Whiting Library on Main Street in Chester, at Chester-Andover Elementary School, and at the Library and the Elementary School in Grafton.

The entry fee is $15 on or before Friday March 8. After that and on the day of the contest, the entry fee will be $20. Make checks for the entry fee payable to “St. Luke’s Church.” Mail the registration form with payment to Lillian Willis, PO Box 318, Chester, VT 05143.

Proceeds from the event will benefit both the church and the Children’s Section of Chester’s Whiting Library. For additional information, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.

Sincerely,

Lillian Willis

Chester