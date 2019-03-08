Andover Select Board agenda for March 11
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will on Monday, March 11 following the Board of Abatement meeting, which should end by 7 p.m. It will be held at Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Feb. 25 meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Organization of the Board – elect a Chair & Vice Chair; B. Board appointments
6. Old Business: A. Generator discussion; B. Computer for the garage
7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report; B. Excess Weight Permit
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 3/25/2018, 6:30 p.m.
