Andover Select Board agenda for March 25
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 25 at Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from March 11th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Solar project discussion – Kirt Mayland
6. Old Business: A. Generator discussion; B. Garage computer
7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report; B. Excess Weight Permits; C. Brining info
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 4/8/2019, 6:30 p.m.
