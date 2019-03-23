© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

A Windham man who police say assaulted and exposed himself to a person at a house on Windham Hill Road is in custody awaiting a psychological evaluation.

Vermont State Police say that on March 22, Barry J. Reilly, 43, of Windham Hill Rd. assaulted person and then exposed his genitals after the assault. VSP do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

Police searched for Reilly for several hours, discovering that he had broken into a house off Old Cheney Road in Windham. Meanwhile, 911 operators were getting calls from Windham residents reporting Reilly running through their yards. Police ultimately found Reilly hiding in the woods off Abbott Road in the Town of Windham after tracking him with a police dog.

Reilly was arrested and processed at the Westminster Barracks on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, simple assault and unlawful trespass. Reilly appeared in Windham County Criminal Court and is being held at Southern State Correction Facility on $2,000.00 bail awaiting a psychological evaluation.