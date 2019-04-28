Chester Select Board agenda for May 1

| Apr 28, 2019 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the April 17, 2019 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Loader Replacement; Discuss Options with Public Works Director

5. Chester Townscape Funding Request

6. Town Plan; Begin Review of Chapters 3, 5 ,6 & 10

7. Approve EMS Building Committee Recommendation

8. New Business/ Next Agenda

9. Executive Session; Tomasso Property Offer

10. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.