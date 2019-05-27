Chester Chatter: As I prepare to head home

By Ruthie Douglas

Nearly a year has passed since I was last in my home. So I have made Springfield Health and Rehab my home.

My first few weeks here were lying in bed and in terrible pain. The staff here was wonderful. They held my hand and listened to me cry. After a while, I was able to sit up, then get in a wheelchair. Then I discovered Bingo. I had never played Bingo. But I went and learned to play and learned the names of all the staff members. How great they were to me. We went through the seasons, celebrating the holidays together.

I have also received a blizzard of get well cards from family and friends and good wishes through Facebook and The Telegraph. Many have called or stopped by for a visit.

My daughter Jeanie has been such a treasure. She has run countless errands for me and almost every day she stops by.

My first ride in a car was a great escape. This Easter, I was able to get in a car to go celebrate with my family at my grandson’s house. And the same happened for Mother’s Day.

However, I am having a mix of emotions. When I leave here, I will cry my eyes out for leaving my new friends. I will never forget them. They literally helped me get my feet on the ground. Love and thank you to all of you. And may you know that I will always love you.

Remembering friends, family and honoring veterans

Family and friends gathering to remember Sally Pajala joined for a buffet lunch at the American Legion Post 67 the Saturday before last. Our thoughts are with her sons Greg and Brad and their families.

So sorry to learn of the death of Peter Farley. For more than 20 years, Peter trimmed the banks and yards of my farm house and my Chester home. Often his boys, Mike and Doug, took over. My thoughts are with his wife Lisa and the boys.

Former neighbors Chris and Cheryl Cook, who now live in North Carolina, have come home for a few days to attend the funeral of Cheryl’s mother Bea DeGrasse.

I have always liked the fact that Chester celebrates Memorial Day on the actual day designated as Memorial Day, May 30th.

Get well wishes go to Dorothy Martens.

A big thank you to my friend Jason Hurd for the gift of a T-shirt. It seems that we have a couple of things in common. We both are Capricorns and Canadian Club plays a part in our lives.