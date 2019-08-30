Guide to the 2019 Chester Fall Festival

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

N ow in its 45th year, the Chester Fall Festival is a weekend filled with toe-tapping music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends set in the gorgeous Vermont town of Chester. There’s no wonder that the Vermont Chamber of Commerce named it one of the state’s Top 10 Fall Events in 2017.

This year’s edition runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22, when more than 60 vendors will fill the Green and across Main Street in front of the historic Hearse House.

Vendors offer everything from maple cotton candy to handmade jewelry, hand-turned wooden bowls, fine art, hand-felted goods, hand-blown glass and much more, all making for a great start to the gift-giving season. And what’s a festival without food including the Chester Rotary’s homemade soup wagon and a wide variety of sweet and savory treats.

See the full list of vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about these artists and craftspeople.

The Fall Festival is sponsored by the Chester Rotary and proceeds from vendor fees and its soup sales go to support local educational and community initiatives. For the past, four years, The Chester Telegraph has teamed up with the Rotary to present this guide. 2019 is the fifth year that 20 percent of the proceeds from the advertising on this page will be donated to the Rotary’s scholarship fund. Please frequent our advertisers.

As always, admission to the Fall Festival is free.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES AND MORE

DIRECTIONS and PRINTABLE MAP

PARKING and SHUTTLE BUS

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Fall Festival click here and check out the Fall Festival’s Facebook page. For answers to questions not answered in the above links, call Lyza Gardner at 802-297-7583.



MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Live entertainment will be filling the air at the Fall Festival, with music to suit just about everyone’s taste.

Saturday, Sept. 21

11 a.m.-noon: Beth Adams and Rust and Ruin, acoustic Americana with amazing harmonies.



acoustic Americana with amazing harmonies. 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Jennings & McComber, original, contemporary, Green Mountain heart folk music.

original, contemporary, Green Mountain heart folk music. 2:30 to to 3:30 p.m.: Crowd the Plough, Celtic music with an American folk sound.



Sunday, Sept. 22



11 a.m. to noon: Owen Nied, of Chester, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

of Chester, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Root 7 of Burlington is an a capella group with lively vocals in all genres and for all audiences.

of Burlington is an a capella group with lively vocals in all genres and for all audiences. 2 to 3 p.m.: John Specker of Andover performs his home-grown fiddle and banjo music.



CHILDREN’S EVENTS & MORE

There is plenty to do in an around the Green on this wonderful weekend.

Check out the Children’s Tent , run by Emily Burkland of the Community Art Garden, as she leads kids in the creative process.



, run by Emily Burkland of the Community Art Garden, as she leads kids in the creative process. Whiting Library Book Sale , in front of the library, 117 Main St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of gently used books.

, in front of the library, 117 Main St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of gently used books. Saturday Leafpeeper Pancake Breakfast , St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. 8:30 to 11 a.m. $5 per person. No charge for children under 5. Pancakes and toppings, sausages, juices and coffee.

, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. 8:30 to 11 a.m. $5 per person. No charge for children under 5. Pancakes and toppings, sausages, juices and coffee. Saturday Afternoon Beer Garden at the Fullerton Inn, 40 the Common. (cost of food and drink)

at the Fullerton Inn, 40 the Common. (cost of food and drink) Fund-raisers: In and around the Green during the festival, you’ll also find booths set up as fundraisers for the various school and community events.

DIRECTIONS

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester, Vt., sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

PARKING & SHUTTLE



Designated parking will be at the NewsBank parking lot behind NewsBank off of Cobleigh Street. Look for the parking signs at Main and Cobleigh streets. (See map.)

There will be a handicap drop off at the eastern side of the Green.

The Current Shuttle Bus returns this year with a longer route that will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on both days.



It will loop from the NewsBank Parking Lot, stop at the westside of the Green before heading east to stop and turn around at the former Jiffy Mart site at Depot Street. Riders can get on or off the bus at anytime during its loop.

At 1 p.m. on both days, the Shuttle Bus also will pick up riders at the Chester Train Station and return them to the station between 3:30 and 4 p.m. There is no charge for this service.

