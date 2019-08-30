Guide to the 2019 Chester Fall Festival
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 30, 2019 | Comments 0
Now in its 45th year, the Chester Fall Festival is a weekend filled with toe-tapping music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends set in the gorgeous Vermont town of Chester. There’s no wonder that the Vermont Chamber of Commerce named it one of the state’s Top 10 Fall Events in 2017.
This year’s edition runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22, when more than 60 vendors will fill the Green and across Main Street in front of the historic Hearse House.
Vendors offer everything from maple cotton candy to handmade jewelry, hand-turned wooden bowls, fine art, hand-felted goods, hand-blown glass and much more, all making for a great start to the gift-giving season. And what’s a festival without food including the Chester Rotary’s homemade soup wagon and a wide variety of sweet and savory treats.
See the full list of vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about these artists and craftspeople.
The Fall Festival is sponsored by the Chester Rotary and proceeds from vendor fees and its soup sales go to support local educational and community initiatives. For the past, four years, The Chester Telegraph has teamed up with the Rotary to present this guide. 2019 is the fifth year that 20 percent of the proceeds from the advertising on this page will be donated to the Rotary’s scholarship fund. Please frequent our advertisers.
As always, admission to the Fall Festival is free.
There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Fall Festival click here and check out the Fall Festival’s Facebook page. For answers to questions not answered in the above links, call Lyza Gardner at 802-297-7583.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
Live entertainment will be filling the air at the Fall Festival, with music to suit just about everyone’s taste.
Saturday, Sept. 21
- 11 a.m.-noon: Beth Adams and Rust and Ruin, acoustic Americana with amazing harmonies.
- 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Jennings & McComber, original, contemporary, Green Mountain heart folk music.
- 2:30 to to 3:30 p.m.: Crowd the Plough, Celtic music with an American folk sound.
Sunday, Sept. 22
- 11 a.m. to noon: Owen Nied, of Chester, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
- 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Root 7 of Burlington is an a capella group with lively vocals in all genres and for all audiences.
- 2 to 3 p.m.: John Specker of Andover performs his home-grown fiddle and banjo music.
CHILDREN’S EVENTS & MORE
There is plenty to do in an around the Green on this wonderful weekend.
- Check out the Children’s Tent, run by Emily Burkland of the Community Art Garden, as she leads kids in the creative process.
- Whiting Library Book Sale, in front of the library, 117 Main St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of gently used books.
- Saturday Leafpeeper Pancake Breakfast, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. 8:30 to 11 a.m. $5 per person. No charge for children under 5. Pancakes and toppings, sausages, juices and coffee.
- Saturday Afternoon Beer Garden at the Fullerton Inn, 40 the Common. (cost of food and drink)
- Fund-raisers: In and around the Green during the festival, you’ll also find booths set up as fundraisers for the various school and community events.
DIRECTIONS
The beautiful Victorian town of Chester, Vt., sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.
From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)
From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.
From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.
PARKING & SHUTTLE
Designated parking will be at the NewsBank parking lot behind NewsBank off of Cobleigh Street. Look for the parking signs at Main and Cobleigh streets. (See map.)
There will be a handicap drop off at the eastern side of the Green.
The Current Shuttle Bus returns this year with a longer route that will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on both days.
It will loop from the NewsBank Parking Lot, stop at the westside of the Green before heading east to stop and turn around at the former Jiffy Mart site at Depot Street. Riders can get on or off the bus at anytime during its loop.
At 1 p.m. on both days, the Shuttle Bus also will pick up riders at the Chester Train Station and return them to the station between 3:30 and 4 p.m. There is no charge for this service.
2019 Fall Festival Vendors
|VENDOR & WEBSITE
|OWNER
|CATEGORY & EXAMPLES
|Stewart Maple
|Stewart Family
|Artisan Food: Small batch maple popcorn, organic maple syrup, Vermont maple products. Made in Cuttingsville.
|Chester-Andover Family Center
|Nena Nanfeldt
|Community organization.
|Chester Conservation Committee
|Nena Nanfeldt
|Community organization.
|Children's Tent
|Emily Burkland
|Children's Activities
|Renewed Life in Jesus
|Laurie O'Connor
|Food Vendor: Baked goods.
|The Bearse Bakery
|Food Vendor: From scratch pastries, breads, pies and tarts. From Claremont, N.H.
|Basin Reclaimed
|Jesse Biloudeau and Molly Hornbeck
|Art: Mixed media with wood, paint, slate.
|Mill Brook Naturals
|Kathy Johnston
|Personal Care: All natural products for personal and home care.
|Sew Many Stitches
|Kayla Denny
|Fiber: Quilts, baby items infinity scarves, table runners.
|Maple Leaf Designs
|Lucinda Moses
|Jewelry: Beaded jewelry, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.
|Icy Palmer Candle Co.
|Melissa Klick
|Candles made of soy.
|Dellamano Glassware
|Catherine Trettler
|Glass: Handpainted glasswear.
|Reimagined Birdhouses & More
|Jo Ann Clifford
|Wood: barnwood, small, handmade items.
|Knit Wit Betty
|Betty Rounds
|Fiber: Knitted items.
|Mullberry Tree
|Joan Pelkey
|Artisan Food: Dried herb dips & pottery.
|The Quilted Jardin
|Martha Beauchamp
|Fiber: Quilted landscapes & animals.
|Stone Creek Workshops
|Kathy Stone
|Furnishings: Custom cabinets, furniture & pottery.
|Stone Photography
|Art: Nature photography in handmade frames.
|Mimi's Mittens
|Jean Olanyk
|Fiber: Fleece-lined mittens.
|Fashion for Empowerment
|Fiber: Hand-loomed and hand-dyed sustainable fiber art.
|Mason House Pottery
|Christopher Wuttke
|Pottery: Functional stoneware pottery.
|CAMBA
|Jewelry: Necklaces, bracelets, earrings; semi-precious stones, pearls etc.
|Bonnie's Bundles Dolls
|Bonnie Watters
|Collectibles: One-of-a-kind dolls.
|Mark Catman Birchcraft
|Mark Catman
|Baskets: Handcrafted birchbark baskets, creels and other items.
|Vermont Sundae Sauce Co.
|Bobbie Denny
|Artisan Food: Dessert sauces.
|Beartown Woodworks
|Randy Pratico
|Wood: Cutting boards & bird houses.
|Ann Katz
|Ann Katz
|Fiber: Hand-knit shawls, hats & accessories.
|Switz Toys and Crafts
|Larry Switzer
|Wood: Wooden toys, chimes and scroll saw art.
|Wander on Words
|Colleen Wilcox
|Calligraphy: Cards, prints, apparel hand-lettered art.
|SpringMore Farm
|John and Becky Lomachinsky
|Food vendor: Serving breakfast sandwiches, sausage and kielbasa. Farm located in Baltimore, VT
|Barbara Southworth
|Barbara Southworth
|Fiber: Quilts, pillows & bibs for children.
|Victoria's Artisan Gifts
|Victoria Dennis
|Fiber: Soft, portable chalkboard mats, 1980s style hair barrettes and fun accessories.
|Ann K. Herrick
|Ann Herrick
|Fiber: Aprons, potholders and bags.
|Celeste Longacre
|Artisan Food: Dried herbs, edible flowers, onion dip, popcorn.
|How Charming
|Dina Pallazola
|Jewelry: Beaded & wire work, wire names.
|Thompson Goat Farm
|Connie Thompson
|Artisan Food & Personal Care: Soaps & canned goods.
|Hawks Meadow Farm and Winter View Farm
|Penni Thomas
|Artisan Food: Jams, jellies, pickles, salsa, relish, garlic, produce, dried herbs, pesto, hummus, honey, beeswax candles, beef sticks, jerky, maple syrup.
|The Vermont Mad Hatter
|Nancy McKeegan
|Fiber: Wool, faux fur and chenille hats, designed and sewn by Nancy McKeegan.
|Wisdom River Designs
|Shannon Parker
|Jewelry: Handcrafted jewelry of fine metals and gemstones.
|Earth Creations
|Tristan Wandzy
|Jewelry: Handcrafted silver and gemstone jewelry, hammered, textured, earthy, Boho, unique.
|Tulip Tree Turnings
|Wood: Woodwork, turnings, boxes and frames.
|Dan & Lynn Brooks
|Dan & Lynn Brooks
|Jewelry and Fiber: Copper art and jewelry, wool scarves, toddler hats, miniature sap buckets, holiday ornaments.
|Busy B Goat Farm
|Liza and Kevin Welch
|Soaps & Cosmetics: Handcrafted goat milk soaps and lotions, burlap wreathes and honey. Located in White River Junction.
|Coyote Moon
|Aristides Nogueron
|Jewelry: Handmade artisan jewelry.
|Route 4 Glass Blowing Studio
|Lada Bohac
|Glass: Handblown glass.
|Bracken Glen Cottage
|Melody Reed
|Jewelry: Beaded jewelry and lavender sachets.
|Beadz, Bagz, & Baublez
|Sandi Monteith
|Fiber: Bags, totes, accessories.
|Community Asylum Seekers Project
|"https://www.facebook.com/Bracken-Glen-Cottage-1454621574568096/"
|Community organization
|Fight Scurvy, Drink Lemonade
|The Chester Telegraph
|Food Vendor: Fresh-squeezed lemonade and limeade.
|Papa John's Sugar Shack
|Mark & Amy Turco
|Artisan Food: Maple products, cotton candy.
|Mo's Fudge Factor
|Michelle Olanyk
|Artisan Food: Fudge and fudge apples.
|Mountain Hen
|Deb and Will Clingenpeel
|Fiber: Eclectic mix of fabric inspired products using vintage repurposed and hand-painted fabrics for shoulder bags, rag rugs and abstract and expressionist art.
|Vermont Gourmet Candy Dish
|Sandra & Bruce Hunt
|Artisan Food: Ice cream sauces, condiments, jellies and relishes.
|Grandpa Jim's
|Jim Smith
|Artisan Food: hot sauce, BBQ sauce, seasonings; gift boxes, chili mix, salsa.
|The Lazy Cow
|Ashley Sigi
|Food Vendor: Ice cream.
|Joanna Alix Watercolors
|Joanna Alix
|Fine Art: Watercolor originals and prints.
|Grace & Miss Mouse Soaps
|Judy Lidie
|Personal Care: Handcrafted soaps.
|Chester Rotary's Soup Trailer
|Rotary Club of Chester
|Food Vendor: Soups & beverages.
|Gaffron-Hargrove Art
|JoAnn Gaffron-Hargrove
|Fine Art: Reverse painting on framed glass and windows.
|Vermont Paddle Company
|Cliff DesMarais
|Wood: hand carved canoe paddles, spoons, and cutting boards.
|My Stained Glass Store
|Janice Hubbard
|Glass: Stained glass suncatchers, night lights and dichroic glass jewelry handmade in Hartland.
|Mt. Ascutney View Farm
|Dolores Mellish
|Fiber: 100% wool yarn and knitted items.
|Unique Turning
|Joe Langton
|Wood: Bowls, bottle stoppers and other unique wood objects.
|Treasured Turnings
|Wood: Hand-turned bowls, vases, ornaments, bangles etc.
