Guide to the 2019 Chester Fall Festival

Now in its 45th year, the Chester Fall Festival is a weekend filled with toe-tapping music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends set in the gorgeous Vermont town of Chester. There’s no wonder that the Vermont Chamber of Commerce named it one of the state’s Top 10 Fall Events in 2017.

This year’s edition runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22, when more than 60 vendors will fill the Green and across Main Street in front of the historic Hearse House.

Mimi’s Mittens

Vendors offer everything from maple cotton candy to handmade jewelry, hand-turned wooden bowls, fine art, hand-felted goods, hand-blown glass and much more, all  making for a great start to the gift-giving season. And what’s a festival without food including the Chester Rotary’s homemade soup wagon and a wide variety of sweet and savory treats.

See the full list of vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about these artists and craftspeople.

Nicholas Swatz photo.

The Fall Festival is sponsored by the Chester Rotary and proceeds from vendor fees and its soup sales go to support local educational and community initiatives. For the past, four years, The Chester Telegraph has teamed up with the Rotary to present this guide. 2019 is the fifth year that 20 percent of the proceeds from the advertising on this page will be donated to the Rotary’s scholarship fund. Please frequent our advertisers.

As always, admission to the Fall Festival is free.

Click the following links to take down you to:
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES AND MORE
DIRECTIONS and PRINTABLE MAP
PARKING and SHUTTLE BUS
COMPLETE VENDOR LIST

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Fall Festival click here and check out the Fall Festival’s Facebook page. For answers to questions not answered in the above links, call Lyza Gardner at 802-297-7583.


MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Live entertainment will be filling the air at the Fall Festival, with music to suit just about everyone’s taste.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Beth Adams

  • 11 a.m.-noon: Beth Adams and Rust and Ruin, acoustic Americana with amazing harmonies.
  • 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Jennings & McComber, original, contemporary, Green Mountain heart folk music.
  • 2:30 to to 3:30 p.m.: Crowd the Plough, Celtic music with an American folk sound.

Sunday, Sept. 22

John Specker

  • 11 a.m. to noon: Owen Nied, of Chester, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
  • 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Root 7 of Burlington is an a capella group with lively vocals in all genres and for all audiences.
  • 2 to 3 p.m.: John Specker of Andover performs his home-grown fiddle and banjo music.

CHILDREN’S EVENTS & MORE

There is plenty to do in an around the Green on this wonderful weekend.

  • Check out the Children’s Tent, run by Emily Burkland of the Community Art Garden, as she leads kids in the creative process.
  • Whiting Library Book Sale, in front of the library, 117 Main St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of gently used books.
  • Saturday Leafpeeper Pancake Breakfast, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. 8:30 to 11 a.m. $5 per person. No charge for children under 5. Pancakes and toppings, sausages, juices and coffee.
  • Saturday Afternoon Beer Garden at the Fullerton Inn, 40 the Common. (cost of food and drink)
  • Fund-raisers: In and around the Green during the festival, you’ll also find booths set up as fundraisers for the various school and community events.

DIRECTIONS

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester, Vt., sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

Click for a printable PDF

PARKING & SHUTTLE

Designated parking will be at the NewsBank parking lot behind NewsBank off of Cobleigh Street. Look for the parking signs at Main and Cobleigh streets. (See map.)

There will be a handicap drop off at the eastern side of the Green.

The Current Shuttle Bus returns this year with a longer route that will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on both days.

It will loop from the NewsBank Parking Lot, stop at the westside of the Green before heading east to stop and turn around at the former Jiffy Mart site at Depot Street. Riders can get on or off the bus at anytime during its loop.

At 1 p.m. on both days, the Shuttle Bus also will pick up riders at the Chester Train Station and return them to the station between 3:30 and 4 p.m. There is no charge for this service.

2019 Fall Festival Vendors

VENDOR & WEBSITEOWNER CATEGORY & EXAMPLES
Stewart Maple Stewart FamilyArtisan Food: Small batch maple popcorn, organic maple syrup, Vermont maple products. Made in Cuttingsville.
Chester-Andover Family CenterNena NanfeldtCommunity organization.
Chester Conservation Committee Nena NanfeldtCommunity organization.
Children's TentEmily BurklandChildren's Activities
Renewed Life in JesusLaurie O'ConnorFood Vendor: Baked goods.
The Bearse BakeryFood Vendor: From scratch pastries, breads, pies and tarts. From Claremont, N.H. width="75"
Basin ReclaimedJesse Biloudeau and Molly HornbeckArt: Mixed media with wood, paint, slate.
width="75"
Mill Brook NaturalsKathy JohnstonPersonal Care: All natural products for personal and home care.
Sew Many StitchesKayla DennyFiber: Quilts, baby items infinity scarves, table runners. width="75"
Maple Leaf Designs Lucinda MosesJewelry: Beaded jewelry, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.
Icy Palmer Candle Co.Melissa KlickCandles made of soy.
Dellamano GlasswareCatherine TrettlerGlass: Handpainted glasswear.
Reimagined Birdhouses & MoreJo Ann CliffordWood: barnwood, small, handmade items.
width="50"
Knit Wit BettyBetty RoundsFiber: Knitted items.
Mullberry TreeJoan PelkeyArtisan Food: Dried herb dips & pottery.
The Quilted JardinMartha BeauchampFiber: Quilted landscapes & animals.

Stone Creek WorkshopsKathy StoneFurnishings: Custom cabinets, furniture & pottery.

Stone Photography Art: Nature photography in handmade frames.
Mimi's MittensJean OlanykFiber: Fleece-lined mittens.



Fashion for Empowerment Fiber: Hand-loomed and hand-dyed sustainable fiber art.
Mason House PotteryChristopher WuttkePottery: Functional stoneware pottery.
CAMBA Jewelry: Necklaces, bracelets, earrings; semi-precious stones, pearls etc.
Bonnie's Bundles DollsBonnie WattersCollectibles: One-of-a-kind dolls.
Mark Catman Birchcraft Mark CatmanBaskets: Handcrafted birchbark baskets, creels and other items.

Vermont Sundae Sauce Co.Bobbie DennyArtisan Food: Dessert sauces.
Beartown WoodworksRandy PraticoWood: Cutting boards & bird houses.
Ann KatzAnn KatzFiber: Hand-knit shawls, hats & accessories.
Switz Toys and CraftsLarry SwitzerWood: Wooden toys, chimes and scroll saw art.
Wander on WordsColleen WilcoxCalligraphy: Cards, prints, apparel hand-lettered art.
SpringMore FarmJohn and Becky LomachinskyFood vendor: Serving breakfast sandwiches, sausage and kielbasa. Farm located in Baltimore, VT
Barbara SouthworthBarbara SouthworthFiber: Quilts, pillows & bibs for children.
Victoria's Artisan Gifts Victoria DennisFiber: Soft, portable chalkboard mats, 1980s style hair barrettes and fun accessories.
Ann K. HerrickAnn HerrickFiber: Aprons, potholders and bags.
Celeste Longacre Artisan Food: Dried herbs, edible flowers, onion dip, popcorn.
How CharmingDina PallazolaJewelry: Beaded & wire work, wire names.
Thompson Goat FarmConnie ThompsonArtisan Food & Personal Care: Soaps & canned goods.
Hawks Meadow Farm and Winter View FarmPenni ThomasArtisan Food: Jams, jellies, pickles, salsa, relish, garlic, produce, dried herbs, pesto, hummus, honey, beeswax candles, beef sticks, jerky, maple syrup.
The Vermont Mad HatterNancy McKeeganFiber: Wool, faux fur and chenille hats, designed and sewn by Nancy McKeegan.
Wisdom River DesignsShannon ParkerJewelry: Handcrafted jewelry of fine metals and gemstones.
Earth CreationsTristan WandzyJewelry: Handcrafted silver and gemstone jewelry, hammered, textured, earthy, Boho, unique.
Tulip Tree Turnings Wood: Woodwork, turnings, boxes and frames.
Dan & Lynn BrooksDan & Lynn BrooksJewelry and Fiber: Copper art and jewelry, wool scarves, toddler hats, miniature sap buckets, holiday ornaments.
Busy B Goat FarmLiza and Kevin WelchSoaps & Cosmetics: Handcrafted goat milk soaps and lotions, burlap wreathes and honey. Located in White River Junction. width="75"
Coyote MoonAristides NogueronJewelry: Handmade artisan jewelry.
Route 4 Glass Blowing Studio Lada BohacGlass: Handblown glass.
Bracken Glen CottageMelody ReedJewelry: Beaded jewelry and lavender sachets.
Beadz, Bagz, & BaublezSandi MonteithFiber: Bags, totes, accessories.
Community Asylum Seekers Project "https://www.facebook.com/Bracken-Glen-Cottage-1454621574568096/"Community organization
Fight Scurvy, Drink LemonadeThe Chester TelegraphFood Vendor: Fresh-squeezed lemonade and limeade.
Papa John's Sugar ShackMark & Amy TurcoArtisan Food: Maple products, cotton candy.
Mo's Fudge FactorMichelle OlanykArtisan Food: Fudge and fudge apples.
Mountain HenDeb and Will ClingenpeelFiber: Eclectic mix of fabric inspired products using vintage repurposed and hand-painted fabrics for shoulder bags, rag rugs and abstract and expressionist art.
Vermont Gourmet Candy DishSandra & Bruce HuntArtisan Food: Ice cream sauces, condiments, jellies and relishes.
Grandpa Jim'sJim SmithArtisan Food: hot sauce, BBQ sauce, seasonings; gift boxes, chili mix, salsa.
The Lazy CowAshley SigiFood Vendor: Ice cream.
Joanna Alix WatercolorsJoanna AlixFine Art: Watercolor originals and prints.
Grace & Miss Mouse Soaps Judy LidiePersonal Care: Handcrafted soaps.
Chester Rotary's Soup TrailerRotary Club of ChesterFood Vendor: Soups & beverages.
Gaffron-Hargrove Art JoAnn Gaffron-HargroveFine Art: Reverse painting on framed glass and windows.
Vermont Paddle Company Cliff DesMaraisWood: hand carved canoe paddles, spoons, and cutting boards.
My Stained Glass Store Janice HubbardGlass: Stained glass suncatchers, night lights and dichroic glass jewelry handmade in Hartland.


Mt. Ascutney View FarmDolores MellishFiber: 100% wool yarn and knitted items.
Unique TurningJoe LangtonWood: Bowls, bottle stoppers and other unique wood objects.
Treasured TurningsWood: Hand-turned bowls, vases, ornaments, bangles etc.


