Chester Chatter: A time when guns were allowed at school

By Ruthie Douglas

uring hunting season so many years ago, fifth and sixth graders were allowed to bring their guns to school. The teachers made sure that they stacked the guns in the very back of the classroom.

A lot of the young hunters had planned to go hunting with their fathers as soon as school was out for the day. They came to school dressed in their hunting duds.

As I sit here today, I can hardly believe that guns were once allowed in classrooms. But the young boys had the chance to learn to handle and respect their guns. And the guns they had brought to school were mostly .22 caliber rifles.

We are certainly living in a different place these days.

Scene and heard

ow. The Christmas lights on our Village Green and side streets are wonderful. Chester is lighting up everyone’s spirits.

Ralph Stoddard, who grew up in Chester and once owned what is now Smitty’s Chester Market, has died. Most recently, he owned Ralph’s Market in Charlestown, N.H.

Happy birthday to my daughter Jean.

Be sure to go out and see the holiday lights. Click here to view The Chester Telegraph Holiday Lights map and where to go to view the them!