LAHS presents art ‘Legends of Londonderry’

he Londonderry Arts and Historical Society presents Legends of Londonderry at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, Londonderry, from Sunday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 9. Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. or by appointment.

The exhibit will feature the posthumous work of local artists Bernadine Custer Sharp, Arthur “Jimmy” Sharp and Harry Shokler from the LAHS collection.

Custer met British-born Sharp at an artist’s retreat in Michigan. Around 1930, the married couple settled into their lifestyle of traveling between their New York City studio and their 19th-century farmhouse on Middletown Road in Londonderry, which is now the headquarters of LAHS.

Sharp and Custer worked with the Southern Vermont Arts Center from its founding, when an informal group of artists pooled their talents for its first public exhibition and sale. Custer supported the center even further, serving as a trustee and jury member for its exhibits. She was a teacher to many and recorded people of Londonderry in her paintings.

Shokler lived with his wife Dahris B. Martin in South Londonderry, then along Route 11 from the 1930s until his death in 1978. The couple immersed themselves in local society, became active in village civic affairs and increasingly sought ways to provide leadership in local and regional cultural activities. Shokler restored a dilapidated barn on his property that eventually became the Shokler Art Studio. He used the building’s gallery to display his own works, as well as those produced by students who came there to learn art. He also made it available as a local and regional art center, hosting meetings of art groups and displaying works by amateur and professional artists of the area.

Legends of Londonderry will also include a small tribute to Patty Wilder Wiley, the “Commandante of Londonderry,” during the years Custer, Sharp and Shokler lived there. Wiley spent her whole life in Londonderry and South Londonderry. Affectionately known as the Old Witch of Main Street, in honor of her extravagant Halloween haunted houses, she was involved in everything from the fire department, to the church to the historical society and a great deal more.

Send an e-mail to schedule an appointment. More information can be found on the Arts and Historical Society website.