Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital is offering a six-week chair yoga class, starting on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The class will meet on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. in Grace Cottage’s Community Wellness Center, Heins Building, 133 Grafton Road (Route 35), Townshend.

The class is ideal for anyone new to yoga and those with limited flexibility or an inability to practice yoga on the floor. It will be taught by Crystal Mansfield, Grace Cottage senior director of Rehabilitation and Community Wellness. She is a Certified Yoga Instructor and trained at the Kripalu Institute.

The class cost is $5 per class, or $25 for the 6-week series. Call 802-365-3649 to reserve your space.