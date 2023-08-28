2023 Guide to Chester’s Fall Festival on the Green
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 28, 2023 | Comments 0
© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC
The Chester Festival on the Green is a weekend filled with music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends set in the charming Vermont town of Chester.
- Editor’s Note: Please return often to check for updates to music, farm events and vendors.
Now in its 48th year, the Festival this year will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 on the Chester Green on Main Street in downtown Chester.
This free outdoor event celebrates not only the state’s spectacular fall foliage but also Vermont’s many craftspeople in all their forms — pottery, painting, fiber, wood, silver-and goldsmithing, photography — whatever you fancy. Creators of craft foods and personal care products will also be on hand.
Kids and parents alike love the exhibits and events in the agricultural field behind the Academy Building, which include herding dog demos, field games, face painting and a photo booth.
The Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St., is hosting a fun, family friendly ventriloquist for three half-hour shows on Saturday — 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. — with a 1 p.m. show on Sunday. Just go to the big tent in the church’s back yard for this engaging performance.
The Fall Fest is an unforgettable Vermont experience geared toward delighting the entire family.
Food and beverage vendors can be found at the Food Court on the Academy Building lawn, where a music stage will also be set up.
See the full lists of food court and arts and crafts vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about these artists and craftspeople.
On both Saturday and Sunday, ambassadors wearing bright green “Volunteer” shirts will be available to answer all questions and direct visitors. The organization behind the Festival is Chester Community Events, a consortium of small business owners and individuals who have been working hard to showcase the best of Vermont.
Click the following links to take you down to:
FOOD COURT
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
FAMILY FRIENDLY FARM-RELATED EVENTS
DIRECTIONS
PARKING
COMPLETE VENDOR LIST
There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Festival click here and check out the Festival’s Facebook page.
∇
FOOD COURT
|VENDOR & WEBSITE
|SERVING
|The Lazy Cow Ashley Sigi, owner
|Ice cream.
|Chester Snowmobile Club
|Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and soup.
|Yosemite Engine Company
|Grilled burgers, sausages and hot dogs all to benefit the Chester Fire Department.
|Fight Scurvy, Drink Lemonade aka The Chester Telegraph
|Fresh-squeezed lemonade and limeade. Made to order. Rated the Best by 99.99% of customers! Stop by to say Hi, pick up a pen, sign up for our weekly News Alert!
|Cavendish Snow Fleas Snowmobile Club
|Hand-cut French fries and deep-fried Oreos.
|Stone Hearth Inn & Eatery
|Loaded pretzels and doughnuts.
∇
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
New this year to the music lineup at the Festival will be Pete Downing and Red River North. They’ll be joining returning acts Dustin Marshall, Brooks Hubbard and Chris Pallutto.
Like last year, music will be set up on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Food Court.
The festival features some of Vermont’s finest singer-songwriters. Learn more about them by clicking on their links. Music is sponsored by Engel & Volkers Okemo.
Saturday, Sept. 16
- 10 a.m. to noon: Dustin Marshall.
- 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Pete Downing.
Sunday, Sept. 17
- 9 to 11 a.m.: Johnny O (performing in the agriculture field)
- 10 a.m. to noon: Brooks Hubbard.
- 12:15 to 1 p.m.: Chris Pallutto.
- 2:15 to 4 p.m.: Red River North.
∇
FAMILY-FRIENDLY FARM EVENTSCome to the agriculture area behind the Academy Building and you’ll meet Codie the Pink Fire Engine, get your face painted, watch a sheep-herding demonstration, have your picture taken and color color color. There will be games for kids and organizers are currently lining up guided trail, graveyard and historical tours!
Because of the flooding and destruction to farmers’ property, there will be no hay maze this year.
Saturday, Sept. 16
- 11 a.m.: Sheep dog herding demonstrations hosted by Morse Brook Farm.
- Face painting and photo booth.
- Family Farm games
Sunday, Sept. 17
- 9-11 a.m. music by Johnny O
- noon: Live animal exhibit sponsored by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum.
- 3 p.m.: Sheep dog herding demonstrations hosted by Morse Brook Farm.
- Face painting and photo booth.
- Family-Friendly Farm games
∇
DIRECTIONS
The beautiful Victorian town of Chester sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.
From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)
From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.
From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.
∇
PARKING
Parking will be available at:
- Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St.;
- The ‘Old Jiffy Mart’ at Depot and Main streets;
- Former Adams Funeral home site at 35 Depot St.;
- NewsBank parking lot at 397 Main St. with an entrance on Cobleigh Street;
- Cobleigh Field on Cobleigh Street;
- Handicapped accessible parking and handicapped Portapotties will be stationed at the Chester Baptist Church at 162 Main St.
2023 Festival Arts & Crafts Vendors
|VENDOR & WEBSITE
|CATEGORY & EXAMPLES
|Birchcraft. Mark Catman and James Dunn, owners.
|Wood: Baskets and vessels made from birch bark, spruce roots, willow, leather and found objects.
|Cards by Stargazer.Brandi Pelkey, owner.
|Crafts: Handmade greeting cards, suncatchers, fidget toys and crocheted wall art.
|Albee's Creations. Amber Albee, owner.
|Crafts: Floral arrangements, wreaths, resin work
|Will C and Debra Clingenpeel.
|Art: Paintings and fabric bags and cozies.
|Kevin Hart Photography.
|Art: Vermont photography
|Thompson Goat Farm. Connie Thompson owner.
|Artisan Food: Jams and pastries
|Grandpa Jim's. Grace and Jim Smith, owner.
|Artisan Food: hot sauce, BBQ sauce, seasonings; gift boxes, chili mix, salsa.
|Anita's Art. Anita Flagg, owner.
|Crafts: Glass, windows, suncatchers, lights and trays
|Papa John's Sugar Shack. Mark & Amy Turco, owners.
|Artisan Food: Vermont maple syrup, maple products, cotton candy.
|Lee's Bees. Lee Beers, owner.
|Artisan Food: Vermont pure local honey.
|Arco Provisions. Joseph Bickford, owner.
|Crafts: Handmade archery supplies.
|Chester Townscape
|Community organization
|Cleopatra Redbird. Cleopatra Redbird Griffin, owner.
|Art: Printmaking, illustrations, textiles
|Darlin Companion. Heather Bartels, owner.
|Leather
|Ecklund Books. Lynette Ecklund, author.
|Books
|Chester Community Events
|Community organization: Cotton candy
|Chester Conservation Committee
|Community organization.
|Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens
|Community organization
|Vermont Covered Bridge Society
|Community organization: Covered bridge related items
|Wander on Words. Colleen Wilcox, owner.
|Crafts: Hand lettered art, art cards, clothing and more.
|Vermont Fire Rocks. Richard Probst, owner.
|Crafts: Candle lamps made from slate, marble, granite and fieldstones.
|Hiz & Herz Crafts. Laura Bittel, owner.
|Crafts: Quilts, bibs, food wraps, hand-printed mandalas and wood burnings.
|Ellen Howard Handmade. Ellen Howard, owner.
|Fiber: Clothing and accessories.
|Meyerhoff Gems. Brian Meyerhoff, owner
|Stones: Semi-precious stones, crystals, agates, geodes, abalone shell, fossils and a variety of minerals.
|Green Blossom Painting. Daisy Hebb, owner.
|Art: Nature based prints, calendars, stickers and water colors.
|Katie Roberts, Nature Artist.
|Art: Fine nature art.
|Vermont Cozy and Gabby's Small Town Designs.
|Crafts and Fiber art: Handmade yarn-woven hats, scarves, shawls, coasters, clothing, jewelry and mugs
|Shauna Bags and More. Shauna and Paul Nickerson, owners.
|Fiber: Bags, aprons and finger puppets.
|Nancy's Fancies. Nancy Hadwen, owner.
|Fiber: Seasonal fabric decor, gnomes, owls and angels.
|The Quilted Jardin. Martha Beauchamp, owner.
|Fiber: Animal, vegetable and landscape fabric art.
|2 Crafty Characters. Ronda Tinkham, owner.
|Fiber: Functional fabric items including hot pads, microwave bowls, table runners, saddlebags and quilts.
|Victoria's Artisan Gifts. Victoria Denis, owner.
|Fiber: Soft, portable chalkboard mats, 1980s style hair barrettes and fun accessories.
|Stella & Sol Sustainables. Meagen Berquist, owner.
|Fiber: Zero-waste home items including paperless towels, beeswax wraps, reusable sponges, washable coffee filters, cotton rounds and tissue.
|Stone Creek Workshops. Kathy Stone, owner.
|Ceramics and Wood: Custom cabinets, furniture and pottery.
|ALG Doodles and Designs. Ashley Griggs, owner.
|Hand-painted ornaments, glassware and gifts.
|Peabody Mountain Apiaries. Carol and Steve MacLaury, owners.
|Honey and honey products including soaps, candles and luminaries, and granola and woodturning and handcrafted jewelry.
|Lyon Pond Studio. Karen Utiger, owner.
|Jewelry
|Dan & Lynn Brooks
|Jewelry and Fiber: Copper art and jewelry, wool scarves, toddler hats, miniature sap buckets, holiday ornaments.
|Naga Bakehouse. Julie Sperling and Doug Freilich, owners.
|Artisan food: Breads
|BXB by Jenny Buxton
|Jewelry: repurposed leather goods, kimonos, wraps
|Scrumph. Cynthia Wyman, owner.
|Fiber: Handsewn home decor and personal accessories.
|Wisdom River Designs. Shannon Parker, owner.
|Jewelry: Handcrafted jewelry of fine metals and gemstones.
|Bratach Sith Studio. Julie Crabtree, owner.
|Art: Mixed media, fiber and painting
|WOOL-FM.
|Music
|Busy B Goat Farm. Liza Welch, owner.
|Personal Care: Goat milk soap, bath products, lotions, raw honey, crafted items, wreaths.
|Grace & Miss Mouse Soaps. Judy Lidie, owner.
|Personal Care: Handcrafted soaps.
|Celt Crafts. Nigel and Rosamund Conroy, owners.
|Home Decor: Popular items include unique ornaments, wind chimes, engraved slate, wood soap dishes, bee houses & birdhouses.
|Rising Forest Pottery. Teresa Hall, owner.
|Pottery: Functional handmade ware.
|Mason House Pottery. Christopher Wuttke, owner.
|Pottery: Functional stoneware pottery.
|Trinkets from Trees. Joseph Maiorano, owner.
|Wood: Bowls and ornaments.
|Soijen. Jessica Young, owner.
|Art: Digital art, illustrations.
|Tulip Tree Turnings. Ross and Delbert Meyer, owners.
|Wood: Frames, boxes and accessories.
|Reimagined Birdhouses & More. Jo Ann Clifford, owner.
|Wood: Repurposed barnwood and metal objects.
|Treasured Turnings. Craig Shippee, owner.
|Wood: Hand-turned bowls, vases, ornaments, bangles etc.
|Vermont Macrame. Lauren Kabis, owner.
|Fiber: Macrame
|Beautiful Things/Antiques. Charlotte McFadden, owner.
|Antiques: Repurposed.
|Vermont Red Barn Studio. Bonnie Rihm, owner.
|Jewelry:
|Wooden Creations LLC. John Hill, owner.
|Wood: Wood and resin crafts, cutting and charcuterie board, candle holders and coffee tables.
|Oh Hello Facepainting. Hannah True, owner.
|Facepainting
|Same Sun of Vermont. Kiana McClure, solar designer & installer
|Corporate vendor: Solar installations
|Vermont Poster. Kevin Ruelle, owner.
|Faux vintage travel posters inspired by Vermont's unique tourist past.
|Engel & Volkers Okemo Real Estate Gail Beardmore, license partner.
|Corporate vendor: Real estate
|The Silver Spoon Steven Manning
|Silversmith: Art and jewelry crafted from antique silver
|Soup 2 Nutz
|Artist: Rick Stromoski, cartoonist and book author
|The Vermont Journal
|Corporate vendor: Coloring with kids in the ag field.
|Shaina Bernard Art
|Art: Living designs, terrariums, moss walls, digital prints.
Filed Under: Featured • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.