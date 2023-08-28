2023 Guide to Chester’s Fall Festival on the Green

© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

T he Chester Festival on the Green is a weekend filled with music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends set in the charming Vermont town of Chester.

Editor’s Note: Please return often to check for updates to music, farm events and vendors.

Now in its 48th year, the Festival this year will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 on the Chester Green on Main Street in downtown Chester.

This free outdoor event celebrates not only the state’s spectacular fall foliage but also Vermont’s many craftspeople in all their forms — pottery, painting, fiber, wood, silver-and goldsmithing, photography — whatever you fancy. Creators of craft foods and personal care products will also be on hand.



Kids and parents alike love the exhibits and events in the agricultural field behind the Academy Building, which include herding dog demos, field games, face painting and a photo booth.

The Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St., is hosting a fun, family friendly ventriloquist for three half-hour shows on Saturday — 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. — with a 1 p.m. show on Sunday. Just go to the big tent in the church’s back yard for this engaging performance.

The Fall Fest is an unforgettable Vermont experience geared toward delighting the entire family.

Food and beverage vendors can be found at the Food Court on the Academy Building lawn, where a music stage will also be set up.

See the full lists of food court and arts and crafts vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about these artists and craftspeople.

On both Saturday and Sunday, ambassadors wearing bright green “Volunteer” shirts will be available to answer all questions and direct visitors. The organization behind the Festival is Chester Community Events, a consortium of small business owners and individuals who have been working hard to showcase the best of Vermont.

Click the following links to take you down to:

FOOD COURT

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

FAMILY FRIENDLY FARM-RELATED EVENTS

DIRECTIONS

PARKING

COMPLETE VENDOR LIST

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Festival click here and check out the Festival’s Facebook page.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

New this year to the music lineup at the Festival will be Pete Downing and Red River North. They’ll be joining returning acts Dustin Marshall, Brooks Hubbard and Chris Pallutto.

Like last year, music will be set up on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from the Food Court.

The festival features some of Vermont’s finest singer-songwriters. Learn more about them by clicking on their links. Music is sponsored by Engel & Volkers Okemo.

Saturday, Sept. 16

10 a.m. to noon: Dustin Marshall.



12:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Pete Downing.



Sunday, Sept. 17



FAMILY-FRIENDLY FARM EVENTS

C

ome to the agriculture area behind the Academy Building and you’ll meet Codie the Pink Fire Engine, get your face painted, watch a sheep-herding demonstration, have your picture taken and color color color. There will be games for kids and organizers are currently lining up guided trail, graveyard and historical tours!

Because of the flooding and destruction to farmers’ property, there will be no hay maze this year.

Saturday, Sept. 16

11 a.m.: Sheep dog herding demonstrations hosted by Morse Brook Farm.

hosted by Morse Brook Farm. Face painting and photo booth.

Family Farm games

Sunday, Sept. 17

9-11 a.m. music by Johnny O

noon: Live animal exhibit sponsored by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum.

sponsored by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum. 3 p.m.: Sheep dog herding demonstrations hosted by Morse Brook Farm.

hosted by Morse Brook Farm. Face painting and photo booth.

Family-Friendly Farm games



DIRECTIONS

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

PARKING



Parking will be available at:

Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St.;

The ‘Old Jiffy Mart’ at Depot and Main streets;

Former Adams Funeral home site at 35 Depot St.;

NewsBank parking lot at 397 Main St. with an entrance on Cobleigh Street;

Cobleigh Field on Cobleigh Street;

Handicapped accessible parking and handicapped Portapotties will be stationed at the Chester Baptist Church at 162 Main St.