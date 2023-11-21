T

he Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Green Mountain High School, 716 Vt. Route 103 South. This free meal and fun Christmas gathering is open to all senior citizens living in Chester and Andover.

The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, stuffing, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce and desserts of homemade pies from the Andover Church.

Take-out meals are also available for either pickup or delivery. Please call Pat Budnick at 802-376-6643 or Chester Town Hall at 802-875-2173 to reserve your meal.

This dinner has been held annually for almost 50 years, started by a small group of community members concerned about senior residents having a proper Christmas meal and camaraderie and as a thank you to them for all they have done for the communities. For two years of Covid, the dinner was converted to takeout only in collaboration with Everyone Eats.

It has been held at the Congregational Church, Chester-Andover Elementary School and Green Mountain High.

Many area agencies and individuals have always come forward with support by paying for the meals, helping with cooking, serving and delivering meals as well as providing entertainment and small gifts.

If you would like make a donation, you can drop it off at the Motel in the Meadow or mail it to 936 VT Route 11W, Chester VT 05143. Make checks payable to Pat Budnick, with “Chester-Andover Senior Dinner” in the memo line.