Experience sanctuary life, a unique community event on Aug. 10

veryone is invited to, 201 Massey Road in Springfield, between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 for a special afternoon. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience life at the sanctuary firsthand, connect with animal residents and become an active participant in their community.

The afternoon will begin with a volunteer project in which attendees will assist with simple chores under the watchful eyes of the sanctuary’s nonhuman inhabitants. This hands-on experience will allow guests to engage with the animals and the sanctuary’s mission in a meaningful way, making them an integral part of the community rather than mere observers.

Following the volunteer activities, participants will enjoy a guided tour of VINE Sanctuary, offering an up-close look at the lives of the animals who call the sanctuary home. The tour will conclude with a selection of vegan snacks, providing an opportunity to relax and chat with sanctuary staff.

For those who wish to continue their experience, an optional hike to the sanctuary’s forested back pastures will be offered. This will provide a chance to meet “The Hardy Herd,” a group of semi-feral cows that roam the scenic landscape.

Please arrive at VINE Sanctuary at or shortly before noon. Do not miss this chance to immerse yourself in the sanctuary lifestyle and connect with the vibrant community of VINE Sanctuary.