75th Grace Cottage Fair Day returns Aug. 2
Press release | Jul 22, 2025 | Comments 0
The Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day tradition continues — rain or shine — from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2. on the Townshend Common, 66 Common Road.
This free event provides a variety of fun and fanfare for all ages. The all-day auction begins at 9:30 a.m., and the Birthday Parade led by the Taconic Bagpipers takes place at 10 a.m.
Booths will be offering homemade pies, jewelry, T-shirts, White Elephant items, fried dough, books, lunch food, kids’ games and face painting. In addition, there will be a raffle, pony rides and live music.
Click here or call 802-365-9109 for more information.
