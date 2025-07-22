75th Grace Cottage Fair Day returns Aug. 2

The Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day tradition continues — rain or shine — from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2. on the Townshend Common, 66 Common Road.

This free event provides a variety of fun and fanfare for all ages. The all-day auction begins at 9:30 a.m., and the Birthday Parade led by the Taconic Bagpipers takes place at 10 a.m.

Booths will be offering homemade pies, jewelry, T-shirts, White Elephant items, fried dough, books, lunch food, kids’ games and face painting. In addition, there will be a raffle, pony rides and live music.

Click here or call 802-365-9109 for more information.