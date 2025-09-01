Music in the Meadow returns to Chester Sept. 6

The 21st Music in the Meadow fundraising concert to benefit Susan G. Komen’s Fight Against Breast Cancer will be held from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6 at Motel in the Meadow, 936 Route 11 West in Chester.

New this year is a Teddy Bear Picnic at 11 a.m. Kids are invited to bring a teddy bear or favorite stuffy and join in the sing-along. Following this, there will be special kids’ games, face painting and snacks.

Hot food and cold drinks will be available for purchase, and an area will be set up with cornhole, bucket golf, ball toss, can jam and several other games for families to enjoy together.

The popular silent auction returns with donations from many local businesses and residents. Raffle tickets will be on sale for the Grand Prize Queen Quilt – handmade by Sue Ashe and Sue’s Quilt Studio and additional items; the drawing will take place at the end of the concert (approximately 6:30 p.m.).

The previous concerts have raised more than $122,000 in support of Komen’s mission to “…save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.”

For more information, call Motel in the Meadow at 802-875-2626 or find us on Facebook. Bring a blanket or lawn chair or sit under the tents in the meadow. Suggested donation is $5.