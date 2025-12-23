Police seek help identifying suspect in Londonderry thefts
© 2025 Telegraph Publishing LLCThe Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say took merchandise from the Village Market in Londonderry on several days in November and December.
According to a VSP press release, Troopers were notified that the market’s surveillance cameras show a man leaving the store without paying for items, then driving away in a black Ford F-150 pickup. The alleged thefts happened on Nov. 5, 11, 21 and Dec. 3.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Trooper Maldonado at 802-722-4600. Tips can also be made anonymously by clicking here.
