Grace Cottage’s family-friendly 5K run returns May 9

| Apr 28, 2026 | Comments 0

Grace Cottage’s Spring Into Health 5K is fun for all ages. These kids at the 2023 starting line-up are ready to spring into action.

The 17th annual Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Spring into Health 5K begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, on the Townshend Common, Common Road.

Entrants can run, walk, roll, stroll or push a baby carriage for this fun, family-friendly event.

Pre-registration is $20 per participant; registration on May 9 costs $30 per participant. Children ages 17 years and younger are free with signed parent/guardian permission. Click here to register for the online or virtual option.

Contact the Grace Cottage Foundation for more information or call 802-365-9109.

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Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

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