© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Tierra MacLean

T

ierra’s hobbies include photography, spending time with her friends, and traveling. If travel were an option today, she would love to see Italy and Hawaii. During her years at Green Mountain Union High School, Tierra spent her time doing community service, babysitting, and working. She envisions herself rolling up to her 15 year reunion in a convertible with her dog. Tierra will be attending Keene State College in the fall and plans to major in Psychology.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery on a separate page. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office for making it possible.