Guide to 2021 Chester Festival on the Green

The 46th Chester Festival on the Green, know by several names over the years including the “Sale on the Green” and “the Chester Fall Festival,” remains a weekend filled with music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends set in the charming Vermont town of Chester.

Like so many events last year, the Festival was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, the Chester Rotary passed the torch of the Fall Festival to new  group of local business owners, known formally as Chester Community Events.

This year, visitors can shop under the tents on the Green and across the street at the Academy Building among fine jewelers, craftspeople, artists and food vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19.

See the full list of vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about these artists and craftspeople.

 As always, admission to the Festival and all its events are free.

Click the following links to take down you to:

COVID PROTOCOLS
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES AND MORE
DIRECTIONS and PRINTABLE MAP
PARKING and SHUTTLE BUS
COMPLETE VENDOR LIST

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the  Festival click here and check out the Festival’s Facebook page


COVID PROTOCOLS

A tent will be set up to offer masks and hand sanitizer to all visitors and vendors who wish to use these.  You’ll find the tent on the west end of the Green. Please be aware that as the Covid-19 situation changes, protocols may change as well. Please return to this page often for updates.

 


MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Live entertainment will be filling the air at the Festival from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday, Sept. 18

  • Noon to 2 p.m.: George Nostrand, guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist, performing folk, rock, newgrass and original music.
  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Moon Hollow, a high energy acoustic trio featuring the songwriting talent of Tim Cardiello, Charlie Peckar  and John Jamison.
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: M.O.D., singer and multi-instrumentalist Molly Es.
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Ali T & Band,  Alison Turner and her band offer a unique style of alternative/indie pop.

Sunday, Sept. 19

CHILDREN’S EVENTS & MORE

Event information was incomplete at the time of publication. Please stop back as we publish updates.

 

DIRECTIONS

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester, Vt., sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

PARKING & SHUTTLE

 

Parking and shuttle informationwas incomplete at the time of publication. Please stop back as we publish updates.

2021 Festival Vendors

VENDOR & WEBSITEOWNER CATEGORY & EXAMPLES
Chester-Andover Family CenterNena NanfeldtCommunity organization.
Chester Conservation Committee Community organization.
Reimagined Birdhouses & MoreJo Ann CliffordWood: barnwood, small, handmade items.
Stone Creek WorkshopsKathy StoneFurnishings: Custom cabinets, furniture & pottery.

Mimi's MittensJean OlanykFiber: Fleece-lined mittens.



Mason House PotteryChristopher WuttkePottery: Functional stoneware pottery.
Bonnie's Bundles DollsBonnie WattersCollectibles: One-of-a-kind dolls.
Beartown WoodworksRandy PraticoWood: Cutting boards & bird houses.
Victoria's Artisan Gifts Victoria DennisFiber: Soft, portable chalkboard mats, 1980s style hair barrettes and fun accessories.
Ann K. HerrickAnn HerrickFiber: Aprons, potholders and bags.
Thompson Goat FarmConnie ThompsonArtisan Food & Personal Care: Soaps & canned goods.
Hawks Meadow Farm and Winter View FarmPenni ThomasArtisan Food: Jams, jellies, pickles, salsa, relish, garlic, produce, dried herbs, pesto, hummus, honey, beeswax candles, beef sticks, jerky, maple syrup.
Wisdom River DesignsShannon ParkerJewelry: Handcrafted jewelry of fine metals and gemstones.
Dan & Lynn BrooksDan & Lynn BrooksJewelry and Fiber: Copper art and jewelry, wool scarves, toddler hats, miniature sap buckets, holiday ornaments.
Fight Scurvy, Drink LemonadeThe Chester TelegraphFood Vendor: Fresh-squeezed lemonade and limeade.
Papa John's Sugar ShackMark & Amy TurcoArtisan Food: Maple products, cotton candy.
Mo's Fudge FactorMichelle OlanykArtisan Food: Fudge and fudge apples.
Grandpa Jim'sJim SmithArtisan Food: hot sauce, BBQ sauce, seasonings; gift boxes, chili mix, salsa.
The Lazy CowAshley SigiFood Vendor: Ice cream.
Grace & Miss Mouse Soaps Judy LidiePersonal Care: Handcrafted soaps.
Chester Rotary's Soup TrailerRotary Club of ChesterFood Vendor: Soups & beverages.
Mt. Ascutney View FarmDolores MellishFiber: 100% wool yarn and knitted items.
Bracken Glen CottageMelody Reed Jewelry: Beaded jewelry and lavender sachets.
Treasured TurningsWood: Hand-turned bowls, vases, ornaments, bangles etc.
Beadz, Bagz, & BaublezSandi MonteithFiber: Bags, totes, accessories.
Beautiful ThingsLeather goods
Betty Rounds KnitsFiber: Clothing
Bratach Sith StudyMixed media, fiber and painting
C.B. Blue Designs Christine BrowneJewelry
Cutting Boards by DaveDave PetravageWood
DBAB MeyerhoffPottery: Stoneware
Diane Echlin Diane Echlin Pottery: Ceramics
Elizabeth's Mobile BoutiqueFiber: Clothing
Ellie and Her FriendsFiber
Lyon Pond StudioKaren UtigerJewelry
Peabody Mountain ApiariesCarol and Steve MacLauryHoney and honey products including soaps, candles and luminaries and handcrafted jewelry.
Rose Meyer/TulipWood
Sandra Bomhower JewelrySandra BomhowerJewelry: Hand-crafted, fine gemstones
Shauna Bags and MoreShauna NickersonFiber: Clothing, handbags and totes
Stella & Sol SustainablesMeagen BerquistFiber: With the mission of zero-waste
Trinkets from TreesWood
Vermont Cozy Fiber: Clothing
Vermont PosterArt
Chester TownscapeCommunity organization
Rebecca PerryBecka PerryJewelry: Southwest-inspired beaded earrings, bracelets and necklaces
Kevin Hart PhotographyKevin HartArt: Vermont photography
WOOL-FMEvan ParksMusic
Kirby's QFood Vendor: Southern style barbeque
M&M Carriage HouseMichele and MichaelWood: Maple and oak cutting boards
Busy B Goat Farm
Liza and Kevin WelchPersonal Care: Goat milk soap, bath products, lotions, raw honey, crafted items, wreaths.
Croft GemIgnazioJewelry and metal smithing
Hopes and DreamsHandpainted art, jewelry, furniture, vinyls and vintage antique pieces
Sue's StonesBeach and riverbed stone decorated products

