Guide to 2021 Chester Festival on the Green
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 28, 2021 | Comments 0
© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC
The 46th Chester Festival on the Green, know by several names over the years including the “Sale on the Green” and “the Chester Fall Festival,” remains a weekend filled with music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends set in the charming Vermont town of Chester.
Like so many events last year, the Festival was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, the Chester Rotary passed the torch of the Fall Festival to new group of local business owners, known formally as Chester Community Events.
This year, visitors can shop under the tents on the Green and across the street at the Academy Building among fine jewelers, craftspeople, artists and food vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19.
See the full list of vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about these artists and craftspeople.
As always, admission to the Festival and all its events are free.
Click the following links to take down you to:
COVID PROTOCOLS
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES AND MORE
DIRECTIONS and PRINTABLE MAP
PARKING and SHUTTLE BUS
COMPLETE VENDOR LIST
There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Festival click here and check out the Festival’s Facebook page.
∇
COVID PROTOCOLS
A tent will be set up to offer masks and hand sanitizer to all visitors and vendors who wish to use these. You’ll find the tent on the west end of the Green. Please be aware that as the Covid-19 situation changes, protocols may change as well. Please return to this page often for updates.
∇
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
Live entertainment will be filling the air at the Festival from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, Sept. 18
- Noon to 2 p.m.: George Nostrand, guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist, performing folk, rock, newgrass and original music.
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Moon Hollow, a high energy acoustic trio featuring the songwriting talent of Tim Cardiello, Charlie Peckar and John Jamison.
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: M.O.D., singer and multi-instrumentalist Molly Es.
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Ali T & Band, Alison Turner and her band offer a unique style of alternative/indie pop.
Sunday, Sept. 19
- Noon to 2 p.m.: Jamie Lee Thurston, country rock
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Western Terrestrials, hard-driving Vermont honky tonk. See video above.
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: The Breakmaids, locally raised, original rock ‘n’ roll with a twist of folk punk.
∇
CHILDREN’S EVENTS & MORE
Event information was incomplete at the time of publication. Please stop back as we publish updates.
∇
DIRECTIONS
The beautiful Victorian town of Chester, Vt., sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.
From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)
From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.
From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.
∇
PARKING & SHUTTLE
Parking and shuttle informationwas incomplete at the time of publication. Please stop back as we publish updates.
∇
2021 Festival Vendors
|VENDOR & WEBSITE
|OWNER
|CATEGORY & EXAMPLES
|Chester-Andover Family Center
|Nena Nanfeldt
|Community organization.
|Chester Conservation Committee
|Community organization.
|Reimagined Birdhouses & More
|Jo Ann Clifford
|Wood: barnwood, small, handmade items.
|Stone Creek Workshops
|Kathy Stone
|Furnishings: Custom cabinets, furniture & pottery.
|Mimi's Mittens
|Jean Olanyk
|Fiber: Fleece-lined mittens.
|Mason House Pottery
|Christopher Wuttke
|Pottery: Functional stoneware pottery.
|Bonnie's Bundles Dolls
|Bonnie Watters
|Collectibles: One-of-a-kind dolls.
|Beartown Woodworks
|Randy Pratico
|Wood: Cutting boards & bird houses.
|Victoria's Artisan Gifts
|Victoria Dennis
|Fiber: Soft, portable chalkboard mats, 1980s style hair barrettes and fun accessories.
|Ann K. Herrick
|Ann Herrick
|Fiber: Aprons, potholders and bags.
|Thompson Goat Farm
|Connie Thompson
|Artisan Food & Personal Care: Soaps & canned goods.
|Hawks Meadow Farm and Winter View Farm
|Penni Thomas
|Artisan Food: Jams, jellies, pickles, salsa, relish, garlic, produce, dried herbs, pesto, hummus, honey, beeswax candles, beef sticks, jerky, maple syrup.
|Wisdom River Designs
|Shannon Parker
|Jewelry: Handcrafted jewelry of fine metals and gemstones.
|Dan & Lynn Brooks
|Dan & Lynn Brooks
|Jewelry and Fiber: Copper art and jewelry, wool scarves, toddler hats, miniature sap buckets, holiday ornaments.
|Fight Scurvy, Drink Lemonade
|The Chester Telegraph
|Food Vendor: Fresh-squeezed lemonade and limeade.
|Papa John's Sugar Shack
|Mark & Amy Turco
|Artisan Food: Maple products, cotton candy.
|Mo's Fudge Factor
|Michelle Olanyk
|Artisan Food: Fudge and fudge apples.
|Grandpa Jim's
|Jim Smith
|Artisan Food: hot sauce, BBQ sauce, seasonings; gift boxes, chili mix, salsa.
|The Lazy Cow
|Ashley Sigi
|Food Vendor: Ice cream.
|Grace & Miss Mouse Soaps
|Judy Lidie
|Personal Care: Handcrafted soaps.
|Chester Rotary's Soup Trailer
|Rotary Club of Chester
|Food Vendor: Soups & beverages.
|Mt. Ascutney View Farm
|Dolores Mellish
|Fiber: 100% wool yarn and knitted items.
|Bracken Glen Cottage
|Melody Reed
|Jewelry: Beaded jewelry and lavender sachets.
|Treasured Turnings
|Wood: Hand-turned bowls, vases, ornaments, bangles etc.
|Beadz, Bagz, & Baublez
|Sandi Monteith
|Fiber: Bags, totes, accessories.
|Beautiful Things
|Leather goods
|Betty Rounds Knits
|Fiber: Clothing
|Bratach Sith Study
|Mixed media, fiber and painting
|C.B. Blue Designs
|Christine Browne
|Jewelry
|Cutting Boards by Dave
|Dave Petravage
|Wood
|DBAB Meyerhoff
|Pottery: Stoneware
|Diane Echlin
|Diane Echlin
|Pottery: Ceramics
|Elizabeth's Mobile Boutique
|Fiber: Clothing
|Ellie and Her Friends
|Fiber
|Lyon Pond Studio
|Karen Utiger
|Jewelry
|Peabody Mountain Apiaries
|Carol and Steve MacLaury
|Honey and honey products including soaps, candles and luminaries and handcrafted jewelry.
|Rose Meyer/Tulip
|Wood
|Sandra Bomhower Jewelry
|Sandra Bomhower
|Jewelry: Hand-crafted, fine gemstones
|Shauna Bags and More
|Shauna Nickerson
|Fiber: Clothing, handbags and totes
|Stella & Sol Sustainables
|Meagen Berquist
|Fiber: With the mission of zero-waste
|Trinkets from Trees
|Wood
|Vermont Cozy
|Fiber: Clothing
|Vermont Poster
|Art
|Chester Townscape
|Community organization
|Rebecca Perry
|Becka Perry
|Jewelry: Southwest-inspired beaded earrings, bracelets and necklaces
|Kevin Hart Photography
|Kevin Hart
|Art: Vermont photography
|WOOL-FM
|Evan Parks
|Music
|Kirby's Q
|Food Vendor: Southern style barbeque
|M&M Carriage House
|Michele and Michael
|Wood: Maple and oak cutting boards
|Busy B Goat Farm
|Liza and Kevin Welch
|Personal Care: Goat milk soap, bath products, lotions, raw honey, crafted items, wreaths.
|Croft Gem
|Ignazio
|Jewelry and metal smithing
|Hopes and Dreams
|Handpainted art, jewelry, furniture, vinyls and vintage antique pieces
|Sue's Stones
|Beach and riverbed stone decorated products
Back to the Top
Filed Under: Featured • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.