Guide to 2021 Chester Festival on the Green

T he 46th Chester Festival on the Green, know by several names over the years including the “Sale on the Green” and “the Chester Fall Festival,” remains a weekend filled with music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends set in the charming Vermont town of Chester.

Like so many events last year, the Festival was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, the Chester Rotary passed the torch of the Fall Festival to new group of local business owners, known formally as Chester Community Events.

This year, visitors can shop under the tents on the Green and across the street at the Academy Building among fine jewelers, craftspeople, artists and food vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19.

As always, admission to the Festival and all its events are free.

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Festival click here and check out the Festival’s Facebook page.

COVID PROTOCOLS

A tent will be set up to offer masks and hand sanitizer to all visitors and vendors who wish to use these. You’ll find the tent on the west end of the Green. Please be aware that as the Covid-19 situation changes, protocols may change as well. Please return to this page often for updates.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Live entertainment will be filling the air at the Festival from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Noon to 2 p.m.: George Nostrand, guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist, performing folk, rock, newgrass and original music.



guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist, performing folk, rock, newgrass and original music. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Moon Hollow, a high energy acoustic trio featuring the songwriting talent of Tim Cardiello, Charlie Peckar and John Jamison.

a high energy acoustic trio featuring the songwriting talent of Tim Cardiello, Charlie Peckar and John Jamison. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: M.O.D., singer and multi-instrumentalist Molly Es.



singer and multi-instrumentalist Molly Es. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Ali T & Band, Alison Turner and her band offer a unique style of alternative/indie pop.

Sunday, Sept. 19



Noon to 2 p.m.: Jamie Lee Thurston, country rock

country rock 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Western Terrestrials, hard-driving Vermont honky tonk. See video above.

hard-driving Vermont honky tonk. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: The Breakmaids, locally raised, original rock ‘n’ roll with a twist of folk punk.

CHILDREN’S EVENTS & MORE

Event information was incomplete at the time of publication. Please stop back as we publish updates.

DIRECTIONS

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester, Vt., sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

PARKING & SHUTTLE



Parking and shuttle informationwas incomplete at the time of publication. Please stop back as we publish updates.

