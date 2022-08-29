Guide to the 2022 Chester Festival on the Green

Editor’s Note: Come back to this page often to see updates to the Festival on the Green

as events and schedules are set.



T he 47th Chester Festival on the Green remains a weekend filled with music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends set in the charming Vermont town of Chester.

This year’s event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 on the Chester Green on Main Street in downtown Chester.

This free outdoor event celebrates not only the state’s spectacular fall foliage but also Vermont’s many craftspeople. It is seasoned with local musicians, agricultural exhibits including tractor rides, animal exhibits, an apple cider pressing, hay maze and field games and our local food vendors. It’s an unforgettable Vermont experience geared toward the entire family.

The organization behind the Festival is Chester Community Events, a consortium of small business owners and individuals who have been working hard to showcase the best of Vermont, highlighting 60 artists and craftspeople including photographers, fine jewelers, wood turners and more. Food and beverage vendors can be found at the Food Court on the Academy Building lawn, where a music stage will also be set up.

See the full list of vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about these artists and craftspeople.

On both Saturday and Sunday, ambassadors wearing bright “Volunteer” shirts will be available to answer all questions and direct visitors.

This year’s Food Court, introduced last year to much praise, is offering a wider variety of options. And this year there is more parking and more shuttle stops for your convenience.

Click the following links to take you down to:

FOOD COURT

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

FAMILY FRIENDLY FARM-RELATED EVENTS (coming soon)

DIRECTIONS

PARKING and SHUTTLE BUS

COMPLETE VENDOR LIST

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Festival click here and check out the Festival’s Facebook page.

FOOD COURT





MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Live entertainment will be filling the air at the Festival on the lawn of the Academy Building, across the street from the Green. This year, the festival features some of Vermont’s finest singer-songwriters. Learn more about them by clicking on their links.

Saturday, Sept. 17

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Dustin Marshall.



1:30 to 4 p.m.: Tony Lee Thomas.

Sunday, Sept. 19



DIRECTIONS

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester, Vt., sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

PARKING & SHUTTLE



Parking will be available at:

Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St. (No shuttle stop);

NewsBank parking lot at 397 Main St. with an entrance on Cobleigh Street;

Cobleigh Field on Cobleigh Street;

Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT-103 east;

The Chester Dental Center, aka Ellsworth Clinic, 55 VT-11 west;

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 96 Main St. (Sunday only);

Handicapped accessible parking and handicapped Portapotties will be stationed at the First Baptist Church at 162 Main St.

The Moovers Shuttle Bus will running on both days, stopping to pick up and drop off at the designated parking lots.