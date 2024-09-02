© 2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

T he Chester Festival on the Green is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It’s a weekend filled with music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends set in the charming Vermont town of Chester.

The Festival this year will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 on the Chester Green on Main Street in downtown Chester.

This free outdoor event celebrates not only the state’s spectacular fall foliage but also Vermont’s many craftspeople in all their forms — pottery, painting, fiber, wood, silver-and goldsmithing, photography — whatever you fancy. Creators of craft foods and personal care products will also be on hand.



Adjacent to the festival, the Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St., will be hosting a fun, family friendly illusionist Brad Brown of Kentucky for three half-hour shows on Saturday — 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on show at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Just go to the big tent in the church’s back yard for this engaging performance. Out front will be a refreshments table, balloon giveaway and games for kids.

The Fall Fest is an unforgettable Vermont experience geared toward delighting the entire family.

Food and beverage vendors can be found at the Food Court on the lawn opposite the Green in front of the Brookside Cemetery. And a music stage will also be set up next to the Information Booth. As it was last year, music is sponsored by Engel & Völkers Okemo.



See the full lists of food court and arts and crafts vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about these artists and craftspeople.

On both Saturday and Sunday, ambassadors wearing bright green “Volunteer” shirts will be available to answer all questions and direct visitors. The organization behind the Festival is Chester Community Events, a consortium of small business owners and individuals who have been working hard to showcase the best of Vermont.

Click the following links to take you down to:

FOOD COURT

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

FAMILY FRIENDLY FARM-RELATED EVENTS

DIRECTIONS

PARKING

COMPLETE VENDOR LIST

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Festival click here and check out the Festival’s Facebook page.

FOOD COURT





MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

T

Saturday, Sept. 21

he music stage will be set up on the lawn of the Academy Building next to the Information Booth. The festival features some of Vermont’s finest singer-songwriters. Learn more about them by clicking on their links. Music is sponsored by Engel & Völkers Okemo

Sunday, Sept. 22



FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENTS

T

he Vermont Culture Area will be open behind the Academy Building, featuring the Makerspace, where artists and professionals will offer demonstrations throughout both days.

The very popular sheepdog herding will return as will a presentation by the Vermont Natural History Museum. Returning after last year’s hiatus will be the Hay Maze for kids and other children’s games such as Needle in a Haystack.

You’ll also find:

And these events are scheduled:

Saturday, Sept. 21

11 a.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.

1 p.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.

Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery. 3 p.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.

Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery. Time TBD. Crossover Cloggers. In front of The Common Street Market, 54 The Common.

In front of The Common Street Market, 54 The Common. Time TBD. Southern Vermont Natural History Museum. Presentation in the Vermont Culture Area.

Sunday, Sept. 22

11 a.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.

11 a.m. Sheep Herding Demonstration. Back by popular demand, Morse Brook Farm returns.

Back by popular demand, Morse Brook Farm returns. Noon. A Company of Witches. In front of The Common Street Market, 54 The Common.

In front of The Common Street Market, 54 The Common. 12:30 p.m. Opal Raven Cirque. A unique one-woman act known for her “Danger Dame of the Flame” variety show. Performance takes place at 90 The Common on the south side of the Green.

A unique one-woman act 1 p.m. A Company of Witches. In front of The Common Street Market, 54 The Common.

In front of The Common Street Market, 54 The Common. 1 p.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.

Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery. 2 p.m. Sheep Herding Demonstration. Back by popular demand, Morse Brook Farm returns.

Back by popular demand, Morse Brook Farm returns. 2:3o p.m. Opal Raven Cirque. A unique one-woman act known for her “Danger Dame of the Flame” variety show. Performance takes place at 90 The Common on the south side of the Green.

A unique one-woman act 3 p.m.: Cemetery Tour: Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.

DIRECTIONS

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

PARKING



Parking will be available at:

Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St.; The ‘Old Jiffy Mart’ at Depot and Main streets; NewsBank parking lot at 397 Main St. with an entrance on Cobleigh Street; Cobleigh Field on Cobleigh Street; Handicapped accessible parking and handicapped Portapotties will be stationed at the Chester Baptist Church at 162 Main St.

