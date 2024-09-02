Guide to the 2024 Chester Festival on the Green More music, fascinating performers throughout downtown

The Chester Festival on the Green is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It’s a weekend filled with music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends set in the charming Vermont town of Chester.

The Festival this year will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 on the Chester Green on Main Street in downtown Chester.

This free outdoor event celebrates not only the state’s spectacular fall foliage but also Vermont’s many craftspeople in all their forms — pottery, painting, fiber, wood, silver-and goldsmithing, photography — whatever you fancy.  Creators of craft foods and personal care products will also be on hand.

Adjacent to the festival, the Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St., will be hosting a fun, family friendly illusionist Brad Brown of Kentucky for three half-hour shows on Saturday — 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on show at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Just go to the big tent in the church’s back yard for this engaging performance. Out front will be a refreshments table, balloon giveaway and games for kids.

The Fall Fest is an unforgettable Vermont experience geared toward delighting the entire family.

Food and beverage vendors can be found at the Food Court on the lawn opposite the Green in front of the Brookside Cemetery. And a music stage will also be set up next to the Information Booth. As it was last year, music is sponsored by Engel & Völkers Okemo.

See the full lists of food court and arts and crafts vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about these artists and craftspeople.

On both Saturday and Sunday, ambassadors wearing bright green “Volunteer” shirts will be available to answer all questions and direct visitors. The organization behind the Festival is Chester Community Events, a consortium of small business owners and individuals who have been working hard to showcase the best of Vermont.

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the  Festival click here and check out the Festival’s Facebook page


FOOD COURT


VENDOR & WEBSITESERVING
Andover Mountaineer Snow RidersApple crisp
Anon's Thai Cuisine Thai food
Cavendish Snow Fleas Snowmobile ClubHand-cut French fries and deep-fried Oreos.
Chester Snowmobile ClubGourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and soup.
Fight Scurvy, Drink Lemonade aka The Chester TelegraphFresh-squeezed lemonade and limeade. Made to order. Rated the Best by 99.99% of customers! Stop by to say Hi, pick up a pen, sign up for our weekly News Alert!
The Lazy Cow Ashley Sigi, ownerIce cream.
Mach's PizzaWoodfired pizza
Queen of The SouthSouthern inspired food
Stone Hearth Inn & EateryLoaded pretzels and doughnuts.
Yosemite Engine Company and Chester AmbulanceGrilled burgers, sausages and hot dogs all to benefit the Chester Fire Department.
GREEN MOUNTAIN UNION HIGH SCHOOL CLASS FUND-RAISERS
GMUHS Class of 2026Fried Dough
GMUHS Class of 2027Mac & Cheese
GMUHS Class of 2028TBD
GMUHS Class of 2029Baked Potatoes
GMUHS Class of 2030Walking Tacos
GMUHS Travel CohortCrepes and baked goods


MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

 

The music stage will be set up on the lawn of the Academy Building next to the Information Booth. The festival features some of Vermont’s finest singer-songwriters. Learn more about them by clicking on their links. Music is sponsored by Engel & Völkers Okemo.

Saturday, Sept. 21

 

Sunday, Sept. 22

FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENTS

The Vermont Culture Area will be open behind the Academy Building, featuring the Makerspace, where artists and professionals will offer demonstrations throughout both days.

‘Sugar Bob’ Rob Hausslein will be demonstrating at the Chester Festival.

The very popular sheepdog herding will return as will a presentation by the Vermont Natural History Museum. Returning after last year’s hiatus will be the Hay Maze for kids and other children’s games such as Needle in a Haystack.

You’ll also find:

And these events are scheduled:

Saturday, Sept. 21

  • The Hearse House and Public Tomb flank the entrance to Brookside Cemetery.

    11 a.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.

  • 1 p.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.
  • 3 p.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.
  • Time TBD. Crossover Cloggers. In front of The Common Street Market, 54 The Common.
  • Time TBD. Southern Vermont Natural History Museum.  Presentation in the Vermont Culture Area.

Sunday, Sept. 22

  • Opal Raven Cirque.

    11 a.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.

  • 11 a.m. Sheep Herding Demonstration. Back by popular demand, Morse Brook Farm returns.
  • Noon. A Company of Witches. In front of The Common Street Market, 54 The Common.
  • 12:30 p.m. Opal Raven Cirque. A unique one-woman act known for her  “Danger Dame of the Flame” variety show. Performance takes place at 90 The Common on the south side of the Green.
  • 1 p.m. A Company of Witches. In front of The Common Street Market, 54 The Common.
  • 1 p.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.
  • 2 p.m. Sheep Herding Demonstration. Back by popular demand, Morse Brook Farm returns.
  • 2:3o p.m. Opal Raven Cirque. A unique one-woman act known for her  “Danger Dame of the Flame” variety show. Performance takes place at 90 The Common on the south side of the Green.
  • 3 p.m.: Cemetery Tour: Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.

DIRECTIONS

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

PARKING

Parking will be available at:

      • Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St.;
      • The ‘Old Jiffy Mart’ at Depot and Main streets;
      • NewsBank parking lot at 397 Main St. with an entrance on Cobleigh Street;
      • Cobleigh Field on Cobleigh Street;
      • Handicapped accessible parking and handicapped Portapotties will be stationed at the Chester Baptist Church at 162 Main St.

2024 Festival Arts & Crafts Vendors

VENDOR & WEBSITECATEGORY & EXAMPLES
Art of NatureWildwreaths and arrangements
Birchcraft. Mark Catman and James Dunn, owners.Wood: Baskets and vessels made from birch bark, spruce roots, willow, leather and found objects.
Bliss FarmFresh cut flowers, dried flower wreaths, canvas and cotton tote bags, seasonal canned goods, fresh eggs.
Bracken Glen CottageJewelry, lavender sachets, paintings, sewn items.
Bratach Sith Studio. Julie Crabtree, owner.Art: Mixed media, fiber and painting
Bridge Street WoodworksBurnt wood flags, game boards, cutting boards and birdhouses
Busy B Goat Farm. Liza Welch, owner.
Personal Care: Goat milk soap, bath products, lotions, raw honey, crafted items, wreaths.
BXB by Jenny BuxtonJewelry: repurposed leather goods, kimonos, wraps
Celt Crafts. Nigel and Rosamund Conroy, owners.Home Decor: Popular items include unique ornaments, wind chimes, engraved slate, wood soap dishes, bee houses & birdhouses.
Chester-Andover Family CenterCommunity nonprofit; info booth, free books, free apples
Chester Conservation Committee Community organization.
Chester TownscapeCommunity organization; bulb sale
Cleopatra Redbird. Cleopatra Redbird Griffin, owner.Original illustrations, traditional printmaking and textiles
Daisy's Candles & ScentsCandles, wax melts, body butters and sugar scrubs.
Dan & Lynn BrooksJewelry and Fiber: Copper art and jewelry, wool scarves, toddler hats, miniature sap buckets, holiday ornaments.
Darlin Companion. Heather Bartels, owner. Handmade fine leather goods, including bags, clutches, wallets, pouches, jewelry.
Debra Clingenpeel.Handmade bags, rugs and inspired fabric goods.
Frenchy & Balloo's BBQ.Handmade BBQ sauces, dry rubs and beef jerky.
Green Blossom Painting. Daisy Hebb, owner. Art: Nature based prints, calendars, stickers and water colors.
Hazel & Bee Organics.Skincare; cold pressed soaps, serums, salves, creams, lip balms, teas, candles, foraged mushroom wreaths.
Hiz & Herz Crafts. Laura Bittel, owner.Crafts: Quilts, bibs, food wraps, hand-printed mandalas and wood burnings.
Hulett Farm Inc. Soaps, lotion bars, shampoo bars, conditioning bars
Kevin Hart Photography.Art: Vermont photography
Lee's Bees. Lee Beers, owner.Artisan Food: Vermont pure local honey.
Lunar Crafting Co. Suncatchers, notepads, plastic canvas coasters, crocheted wall art, bracelets and earrings.
Ecklund Books. Lynette Ecklund & Her Delightful Distortions.Author
Lyon Pond Studio. Karen Utiger, owner.Jewelry
Mason House Pottery. Christopher Wuttke, owner.Pottery: Functional stoneware pottery.
Mark's MineralsMinerals and gemstones.
Masterman CeramicsStoneware pottery
Mejor JewelryCopper and sterling silver wire wrapped jewelry, gemstone earrings and wire wrapped suncatchers.
Meyerhoff Gems. Brian Meyerhoff, ownerStones: Semi-precious stones, crystals, agates, geodes, abalone shell, fossils and a variety of minerals.
Naga Bakehouse. Julie Sperling and Doug Freilich, owners. Artisan food: Breads
Nancy's Fancies. Nancy Hadwen, owner. Fiber: Seasonal fabric decor, gnomes, owls and angels.
Papa John's Sugar Shack. Mark & Amy Turco, owners.Artisan Food: Vermont maple syrup, maple products, cotton candy.
Peabody Mountain Artisans. Carol and Steve MacLaury, owners.Exotic and local wood turnings, beeswax luminaries, beeswax candles, honey soaps, organic granola.


PuckerbrushJams, jellies, dips, spices, honey, maple and fruit syrups, bread mixes and herbal teas.
Quilted Jardin. Martha Beauchamp, owner.Fiber: Animal, vegetable and landscape fabric art.
Rabbit Dog Fine ArtsWatercolor, linocuts, framed art prints, greeting cards, stickers, screen printed towels, T-shirts and pillows.
Reimagined Birdhouses & More. Jo Ann Clifford, owner.Wood: Repurposed barnwood and metal objects.
Rick Stromoski, Cartoonist Artist: Rick Stromoski, cartoonist and book author offering original art, pins, books and commissioned drawings
Salve VTHandcrafted beeswax salve and lip balm.
Scrumph. Cynthia Wyman, owner.Fiber: Handsewn home decor and personal accessories.
Silver Spoon Steven Manning Silversmith: Art and jewelry crafted from antique silver
Skins by CatJewelry: handmade jewelry with recycled paint.
Small Batch DesignsHandbags, hats, fabric baskets and bowls
Soijen Illustrations Jessica Young, owner. Art: Digital art, illustrations.
Star Mountain PotteryFunctional pottery: Mugs, cups, bowls, plates and candleholders.
Stone Creek Workshops. Kathy Stone, owner.Ceramics and Wood: Custom cabinets, furniture and pottery.

Stella & Sol Sustainables. Meagen Berquist, owner.Fiber: Zero-waste home items including paperless towels, beeswax wraps, reusable sponges, washable coffee filters, cotton rounds and tissue.
Thompson Goat Farm. Connie Thompson owner.Artisan Food: Jams and pastries
Treasured Turnings. Craig Shippee, owner.Wood: Hand-turned bowls, vases, ornaments, bangles etc.
Tulip Tree Turnings. Ross and Delbert Meyer, owners.Wood: Frames, boxes and accessories.
Vermont Covered Bridge Society Community organization: Covered bridge related items
Vermont Fire Rocks. Richard Probst, owner.Crafts: Candle lamps made from slate, marble, granite and fieldstones.
Vermont Poster. Kevin Ruelle, owner.Faux vintage travel posters inspired by Vermont's unique tourist past.
Vermont Red Barn Studio. Bonnie Rihm, owner.Jewelry:
Vermont Wildlife Gifts.Wildlife photography, framed and matted prints, postcards. candles, felted necklaces and flora crowns.
Wander on Words. Colleen Wilcox, owner.Crafts: Hand lettered art, art cards, clothing and more.
Wisdom River Designs & Rising Forest Pottery. Shannon Parker, owner.Jewelry: Modern Bohemian style jewelry made with precious metals and unique gemstones. Whimsical, utilitarian pottery.
WOOL-FM.Music
50th Anniversary BoothInformational
Engel & Volkers Okemo Real Estate Gail Beardmore, license partner.Corporate vendor: Real estate
Civil Air PatrolInformational
