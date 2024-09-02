Guide to the 2024 Chester Festival on the Green More music, fascinating performers throughout downtown
Cynthia Prairie | Sep 02, 2024 | Comments 0
© 2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC
The Chester Festival on the Green is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It’s a weekend filled with music, great arts and crafts, good food and friends set in the charming Vermont town of Chester.
- Editor’s Note: Please return often to check for updates to music, events and vendors.
The Festival this year will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 on the Chester Green on Main Street in downtown Chester.
This free outdoor event celebrates not only the state’s spectacular fall foliage but also Vermont’s many craftspeople in all their forms — pottery, painting, fiber, wood, silver-and goldsmithing, photography — whatever you fancy. Creators of craft foods and personal care products will also be on hand.
Adjacent to the festival, the Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St., will be hosting a fun, family friendly illusionist Brad Brown of Kentucky for three half-hour shows on Saturday — 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on show at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Just go to the big tent in the church’s back yard for this engaging performance. Out front will be a refreshments table, balloon giveaway and games for kids.
The Fall Fest is an unforgettable Vermont experience geared toward delighting the entire family.
Food and beverage vendors can be found at the Food Court on the lawn opposite the Green in front of the Brookside Cemetery. And a music stage will also be set up next to the Information Booth. As it was last year, music is sponsored by Engel & Völkers Okemo.
See the full lists of food court and arts and crafts vendors below. The business names of those with websites or Facebook pages are clickable. It’s a great way to learn more about these artists and craftspeople.
On both Saturday and Sunday, ambassadors wearing bright green “Volunteer” shirts will be available to answer all questions and direct visitors. The organization behind the Festival is Chester Community Events, a consortium of small business owners and individuals who have been working hard to showcase the best of Vermont.
Click the following links to take you down to:
FOOD COURT
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
FAMILY FRIENDLY FARM-RELATED EVENTS
DIRECTIONS
PARKING
COMPLETE VENDOR LIST
There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Festival click here and check out the Festival’s Facebook page.
∇
FOOD COURT
|VENDOR & WEBSITE
|SERVING
|Andover Mountaineer Snow Riders
|Apple crisp
|Anon's Thai Cuisine
|Thai food
|Cavendish Snow Fleas Snowmobile Club
|Hand-cut French fries and deep-fried Oreos.
|Chester Snowmobile Club
|Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and soup.
|Fight Scurvy, Drink Lemonade aka The Chester Telegraph
|Fresh-squeezed lemonade and limeade. Made to order. Rated the Best by 99.99% of customers! Stop by to say Hi, pick up a pen, sign up for our weekly News Alert!
|The Lazy Cow Ashley Sigi, owner
|Ice cream.
|Mach's Pizza
|Woodfired pizza
|Queen of The South
|Southern inspired food
|Stone Hearth Inn & Eatery
|Loaded pretzels and doughnuts.
|Yosemite Engine Company and Chester Ambulance
|Grilled burgers, sausages and hot dogs all to benefit the Chester Fire Department.
|GMUHS Class of 2026
|Fried Dough
|GMUHS Class of 2027
|Mac & Cheese
|GMUHS Class of 2028
|TBD
|GMUHS Class of 2029
|Baked Potatoes
|GMUHS Class of 2030
|Walking Tacos
|GMUHS Travel Cohort
|Crepes and baked goods
∇
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
The music stage will be set up on the lawn of the Academy Building next to the Information Booth. The festival features some of Vermont’s finest singer-songwriters. Learn more about them by clicking on their links. Music is sponsored by Engel & Völkers Okemo.
Saturday, Sept. 21
- 10 a.m.: Dustin Marshall
- 12:15 p.m.: Adam McMahon
- 2:30 p.m. Red River North.
Sunday, Sept. 22
- 9 a.m.: Johnny O. (performing in front of The Southern Pie Cafe on Common Street)
- 10 a.m.: Sammy Blanchette
- 12:15 p.m.: Lonnie Griffiths
- 2:30 p.m.: Maven Jamz
∇
FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENTSThe Vermont Culture Area will be open behind the Academy Building, featuring the Makerspace, where artists and professionals will offer demonstrations throughout both days.
The very popular sheepdog herding will return as will a presentation by the Vermont Natural History Museum. Returning after last year’s hiatus will be the Hay Maze for kids and other children’s games such as Needle in a Haystack.
You’ll also find:
- Rob Hausslin of Sugar Bob’s Finest in Chester demonstrating maple syrup boiling and finishing.
- Oh Hello Facepainting ready to bring out the inner you
- Willis Towne Farm demonstrating wool roving, handspun yarn and other wool-related works from start to finish.
- Terrigenous Landscape Architecture of Chester showing stone installation.
- Haze Glass of Rutland demonstrating glass blowing.
- Susan Langley will show you how to make baskets
- Michelle Banning will demonstrate pottery making at her wheel.
- The Pink Heals Vermont fire truck
- WOOL-Radio: The DJ booth will be offering a unique variety of music.
And these events are scheduled:
Saturday, Sept. 21
-
11 a.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.
- 1 p.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.
- 3 p.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.
- Time TBD. Crossover Cloggers. In front of The Common Street Market, 54 The Common.
- Time TBD. Southern Vermont Natural History Museum. Presentation in the Vermont Culture Area.
Sunday, Sept. 22
-
11 a.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.
- 11 a.m. Sheep Herding Demonstration. Back by popular demand, Morse Brook Farm returns.
- Noon. A Company of Witches. In front of The Common Street Market, 54 The Common.
- 12:30 p.m. Opal Raven Cirque. A unique one-woman act known for her “Danger Dame of the Flame” variety show. Performance takes place at 90 The Common on the south side of the Green.
- 1 p.m. A Company of Witches. In front of The Common Street Market, 54 The Common.
- 1 p.m.: Cemetery Tour. Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.
- 2 p.m. Sheep Herding Demonstration. Back by popular demand, Morse Brook Farm returns.
- 2:3o p.m. Opal Raven Cirque. A unique one-woman act known for her “Danger Dame of the Flame” variety show. Performance takes place at 90 The Common on the south side of the Green.
- 3 p.m.: Cemetery Tour: Lead by Jon Clark of the Chester Historical Society. Gather at the Hearse House in front of Brookside Cemetery.
∇
DIRECTIONS
The beautiful Victorian town of Chester sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.
From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)
From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.
From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.
∇
PARKING
Parking will be available at:
-
-
- Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St.;
- The ‘Old Jiffy Mart’ at Depot and Main streets;
- NewsBank parking lot at 397 Main St. with an entrance on Cobleigh Street;
- Cobleigh Field on Cobleigh Street;
- Handicapped accessible parking and handicapped Portapotties will be stationed at the Chester Baptist Church at 162 Main St.
-
2024 Festival Arts & Crafts Vendors
|VENDOR & WEBSITE
|CATEGORY & EXAMPLES
|Art of Nature
|Wildwreaths and arrangements
|Birchcraft. Mark Catman and James Dunn, owners.
|Wood: Baskets and vessels made from birch bark, spruce roots, willow, leather and found objects.
|Bliss Farm
|Fresh cut flowers, dried flower wreaths, canvas and cotton tote bags, seasonal canned goods, fresh eggs.
|Bracken Glen Cottage
|Jewelry, lavender sachets, paintings, sewn items.
|Bratach Sith Studio. Julie Crabtree, owner.
|Art: Mixed media, fiber and painting
|Bridge Street Woodworks
|Burnt wood flags, game boards, cutting boards and birdhouses
|Busy B Goat Farm. Liza Welch, owner.
|Personal Care: Goat milk soap, bath products, lotions, raw honey, crafted items, wreaths.
|BXB by Jenny Buxton
|Jewelry: repurposed leather goods, kimonos, wraps
|Celt Crafts. Nigel and Rosamund Conroy, owners.
|Home Decor: Popular items include unique ornaments, wind chimes, engraved slate, wood soap dishes, bee houses & birdhouses.
|Chester-Andover Family Center
|Community nonprofit; info booth, free books, free apples
|Chester Conservation Committee
|Community organization.
|Chester Townscape
|Community organization; bulb sale
|Cleopatra Redbird. Cleopatra Redbird Griffin, owner.
|Original illustrations, traditional printmaking and textiles
|Daisy's Candles & Scents
|Candles, wax melts, body butters and sugar scrubs.
|Dan & Lynn Brooks
|Jewelry and Fiber: Copper art and jewelry, wool scarves, toddler hats, miniature sap buckets, holiday ornaments.
|Darlin Companion. Heather Bartels, owner.
|Handmade fine leather goods, including bags, clutches, wallets, pouches, jewelry.
|Debra Clingenpeel.
|Handmade bags, rugs and inspired fabric goods.
|Frenchy & Balloo's BBQ.
|Handmade BBQ sauces, dry rubs and beef jerky.
|Green Blossom Painting. Daisy Hebb, owner.
|Art: Nature based prints, calendars, stickers and water colors.
|Hazel & Bee Organics.
|Skincare; cold pressed soaps, serums, salves, creams, lip balms, teas, candles, foraged mushroom wreaths.
|Hiz & Herz Crafts. Laura Bittel, owner.
|Crafts: Quilts, bibs, food wraps, hand-printed mandalas and wood burnings.
|Hulett Farm Inc.
|Soaps, lotion bars, shampoo bars, conditioning bars
|Kevin Hart Photography.
|Art: Vermont photography
|Lee's Bees. Lee Beers, owner.
|Artisan Food: Vermont pure local honey.
|Lunar Crafting Co.
|Suncatchers, notepads, plastic canvas coasters, crocheted wall art, bracelets and earrings.
|Ecklund Books. Lynette Ecklund & Her Delightful Distortions.
|Author
|Lyon Pond Studio. Karen Utiger, owner.
|Jewelry
|Mason House Pottery. Christopher Wuttke, owner.
|Pottery: Functional stoneware pottery.
|Mark's Minerals
|Minerals and gemstones.
|Masterman Ceramics
|Stoneware pottery
|Mejor Jewelry
|Copper and sterling silver wire wrapped jewelry, gemstone earrings and wire wrapped suncatchers.
|Meyerhoff Gems. Brian Meyerhoff, owner
|Stones: Semi-precious stones, crystals, agates, geodes, abalone shell, fossils and a variety of minerals.
|Naga Bakehouse. Julie Sperling and Doug Freilich, owners.
|Artisan food: Breads
|Nancy's Fancies. Nancy Hadwen, owner.
|Fiber: Seasonal fabric decor, gnomes, owls and angels.
|Papa John's Sugar Shack. Mark & Amy Turco, owners.
|Artisan Food: Vermont maple syrup, maple products, cotton candy.
|Peabody Mountain Artisans. Carol and Steve MacLaury, owners.
|Exotic and local wood turnings, beeswax luminaries, beeswax candles, honey soaps, organic granola.
|Puckerbrush
|Jams, jellies, dips, spices, honey, maple and fruit syrups, bread mixes and herbal teas.
|Quilted Jardin. Martha Beauchamp, owner.
|Fiber: Animal, vegetable and landscape fabric art.
|Rabbit Dog Fine Arts
|Watercolor, linocuts, framed art prints, greeting cards, stickers, screen printed towels, T-shirts and pillows.
|Reimagined Birdhouses & More. Jo Ann Clifford, owner.
|Wood: Repurposed barnwood and metal objects.
|Rick Stromoski, Cartoonist
|Artist: Rick Stromoski, cartoonist and book author offering original art, pins, books and commissioned drawings
|Salve VT
|Handcrafted beeswax salve and lip balm.
|Scrumph. Cynthia Wyman, owner.
|Fiber: Handsewn home decor and personal accessories.
|Silver Spoon Steven Manning
|Silversmith: Art and jewelry crafted from antique silver
|Skins by Cat
|Jewelry: handmade jewelry with recycled paint.
|Small Batch Designs
|Handbags, hats, fabric baskets and bowls
|Soijen Illustrations Jessica Young, owner.
|Art: Digital art, illustrations.
|Star Mountain Pottery
|Functional pottery: Mugs, cups, bowls, plates and candleholders.
|Stone Creek Workshops.
|Ceramics and Wood: Custom cabinets, furniture and pottery.
|Stella & Sol Sustainables. Meagen Berquist, owner.
|Fiber: Zero-waste home items including paperless towels, beeswax wraps, reusable sponges, washable coffee filters, cotton rounds and tissue.
|Thompson Goat Farm. Connie Thompson owner.
|Artisan Food: Jams and pastries
|Treasured Turnings. Craig Shippee, owner.
|Wood: Hand-turned bowls, vases, ornaments, bangles etc.
|Tulip Tree Turnings. Ross and Delbert Meyer, owners.
|Wood: Frames, boxes and accessories.
|Vermont Covered Bridge Society
|Community organization: Covered bridge related items
|Vermont Fire Rocks. Richard Probst, owner.
|Crafts: Candle lamps made from slate, marble, granite and fieldstones.
|Vermont Poster. Kevin Ruelle, owner.
|Faux vintage travel posters inspired by Vermont's unique tourist past.
|Vermont Red Barn Studio. Bonnie Rihm, owner.
|Jewelry:
|Vermont Wildlife Gifts.
|Wildlife photography, framed and matted prints, postcards. candles, felted necklaces and flora crowns.
|Wander on Words. Colleen Wilcox, owner.
|Crafts: Hand lettered art, art cards, clothing and more.
|Wisdom River Designs & Rising Forest Pottery. Shannon Parker, owner.
|Jewelry: Modern Bohemian style jewelry made with precious metals and unique gemstones. Whimsical, utilitarian pottery.
|WOOL-FM.
|Music
|50th Anniversary Booth
|Informational
|Engel & Volkers Okemo Real Estate Gail Beardmore, license partner.
|Corporate vendor: Real estate
|Civil Air Patrol
|Informational
Filed Under: Featured • Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.