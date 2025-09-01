The Ultimate Guide to the 2025 Chester Festival!

A throw-back to the 2017 Chester Festival. Colorful as ever! Telegraph Publishing photo.

Welcome to the 51st Chester Festival on Green, a weekend filled with friendly faces, fine crafts, wonderful arts, great food and superb music and entertainment for the whole family.

The Festival this year will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21 on the Chester Green on Main Street and behind the Academy Building in downtown Chester.

This free outdoor event celebrates not only the state’s spectacular fall foliage but also Vermont’s many craftspeople in all their forms — pottery, painting, fiber, wood, silver-and gold-smithing, photography — whatever you fancy.  More tham 75 creators of craft foods and personal care products will also be on hand, all available to purchase to begin getting an early start to holiday shopping.

The Chester Festival logo.

On both Saturday and Sunday, ambassadors wearing bright green “Volunteer” shirts will be available to answer all questions and direct visitors. The organization behind the Festival is Chester Community Events, a consortium of small business owners and individuals who have been working hard to showcase the best of Vermont.

Getting overheated?

Please note that the Chester Ambulance Service will have a cooling area inside the Information Booth on Main Street for those who are overheating. Personnel will be in front of the Info Booth, which will be equipped with a  cot and basic medical supplies. The Police Department will have its utility task vehicle,  available for moving those needed to be transported by ambulance.

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the  Festival click here and check out the Festival’s Facebook page


FOOD COURT


VENDOR & WEBSITESERVING
Andover Mountaineer Snow RidersApple crisp
Anon's Thai Cuisine Thai food
Cavendish Snow Fleas Snowmobile ClubHand-cut French fries and deep-fried Oreos.
Chester Snowmobile ClubMexican street corn
Fight Scurvy, Drink Lemonade aka The Chester TelegraphFresh-squeezed lemonade and limeade. Made to order. Rated the Best by 1000% of our customers! We look forward to seeing you!
The Lazy Cow Ice cream.
Rez Me Energy DrinksExtend Your Quest with our REZ ME Energy Drinks! Just two Small Biz Adventurers with a Mobile Energy Drink Bar.
Smokin' BowlsAn array of tasty soups and dishes from around the world.
Stone Hearth Inn & EateryLoaded pretzels and doughnuts.
T's Boba Tea Popup ShopBoba Tea in a variety of exotic flavors
Yosemite Engine Company and Chester AmbulanceGrilled burgers, sausages and hot dogs all to benefit the Chester Fire Department.


LIVE MUSIC

The music stage is on the lawn of the Academy Building next to the Information Booth. The festival features some of New England’s finest singer-songwriters. Learn more about them by clicking on their links.

Saturday, Sept. 20:

  • 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.:  Vices Inc., an energetic alt-rock band from Maine.
  • 1 to 3 p.m.: Red River North, for country and Americana music.

 Sunday, Sept. 21:

  • 9 to 11 a.m.: Johnny O.  is bringing his banjo and guitar.
  • Noon to 2 p.m. Sammy Blanchette, beloved local always brings it.
  • 2 to 4 p.m. Rust & Ruin, Chester’s own Josh & Beth Adams playing the best retro ’70s music,

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Opal Raven Cirque returns to the Fall Festival.

The Vermont Culture Area will be open behind the Academy Building, featuring the Makerspace, where artists and professionals will offer demonstrations throughout both days.

The very popular sheepdog herding will return as will a presentation by the Vermont Natural History Museum. Returning after last year’s hiatus will be the Hay Maze for kids and other children’s games such as Needle in a Haystack.

The Vermont Culture Booth is behind the Academy Building. Other types of entertainment will take place outside of the Academy Building and at the stage at the Southern Pie Cafe on Common Street.

Saturday, Sept. 20:

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Linda Peck – Balloon Tying & Plate Spinning (At the Vermont Culture Booth)
  • 11 a.m.: Opal Raven Cirque (Southern Pie Cafe Stage)
  • Noon: Cemetery Tour with Jon Clark (Gather at the Hearse House)
  • 1 p.m.: Brookside Trail Tour with Chester Conservation Committee (Gather at Trail Bridge)
  • 2:30: Opal Raven Cirque  (Southern Pie Cafe Stage)
  • 3 p.m.: Cemetery Tour with Jon Clark (Gather at the Hearse House)

 Sunday, Sept. 21:

  • Get ready for some wonderfully spooky fun with A Company of Witches.

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Linda Peck – Balloon Tying & Plate Spinning (At the Vermont Culture Booth)

  • 11 a.m.: Opal Raven Cirque: A unique one-woman act known for her  “Danger Dame of the Flame” variety show. (Southern Pie Cafe Stage)
  • 11:30 a.m.: A Company of Witches (Academy Building)
  • Noon: Cemetery Tour with Jon Clark (Gather at the Hearse House)
  • 12:30: A Company of Witches  (Academy Building)
  • 1 p.m.: Brookside Trail Tour with Chester Conservation Committee (Gather at Trail Bridge)
  • 2:30: Opal Raven Cirque (Southern Pie Cafe Stage)
  • 3 p.m.: Cemetery Tour with Jon Clark (Gather at the Hearse House)

DIRECTIONS & MAP

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

Click image to enlarge

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

PARKING

Parking will be available at:

  • Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St.;
  • The ‘Old Jiffy Mart,’ located where Depot and Main streets come together;
  • NewsBank parking lot at 397 Main St. with an entrance on Cobleigh Street;
  • Cobleigh Field on Cobleigh Street;
  • New this year: Some parking will be available behind the former National Survey Building on Canal Street. (The bright yellow building on the right) A parking attendant is expected to be there.
  • Handicapped accessible parking and handicapped Portapotties will be stationed at the Chester Baptist Church at 162 Main St.

2025 Festival Arts & Crafts Vendors

VENDOR & WEBSITEVENDOR & WEBSITE
3SX 3d Printing Family-owned, three-D printing.Mejor Jewelry. Copper and sterling silver wire wrapped jewelry, gemstone earrings and wire wrapped suncatchers.
802 Metal Art It's not junk. It's art!

Meyerhoff Gems. Stones: Semi-precious stones, crystals, agates, geodes, abalone shell, fossils and a variety of minerals. Brian Meyerhoff, owner.
802 Vintage Boutique Unique, handcrafted jewelry and giftsMonica Darling Photography. Canvas prints of fine art photography featuring Vermont landscapes, animals and towns.
Art of Nature Wildwreaths and arrangementsNaga Bakehouse. Artisan food: Breads by Julie Sperling and Doug Freilich, owners.
Birchcraft. Wood: Baskets and vessels made from birch bark, spruce roots, willow, leather and found objects. Outdoor Wilderness Learning and Survival. Stimulating hands-on wilderness survival, environmental programs, herbal medicine classes and workshops for children, adults, schools and organizations.
Black Sheep Radio - WOOL-FM. Black Sheep Radio is our locally run, volunteer station. Papa John's Sugar Shack. Artisan Food: Vermont maple syrup, maple products, cotton candy.
Bliss Farm. Fresh cut flowers, dried flower wreaths, canvas and cotton tote bags, seasonal canned goods, fresh eggs. Peabody Mountain Artisans. Carol and Steve MacLaury, owners. Exotic and local wood turnings, beeswax luminaries, beeswax candles, honey soaps, organic granola.
Bridge Street Woodworks. Burnt wood flags, game boards, cutting boards and birdhouses. Peter Manship Designs. Fine art photography.
Busy B Goat Farm. Personal Care: Goat milk soap, bath products, lotions, raw honey, crafted items, wreaths.
 Pink Heals Firetruck. Spreading love and hope to individuals and communities impacted by cancer and other illnesses.
BXB by Jenny Buxton. Jewelry: repurposed leather goods, kimonos, wraps.Quilted Jardin. Martha Beauchamp's fiber art: Animal, vegetable and landscape fabric art.
Chester-Andover Family Center. Community nonprofit to benefit the residents of Chester and Andover. Rabbit Dog Fine Arts. Watercolor, linocuts, framed art prints, greeting cards, stickers, screen printed towels, T-shirts and pillows.
Chester Conservation Committee. Community organization that focuses on preserving outdoor recreational spaces. Reimagined Birdhouses & and More, JAC Metal Art. Jo Ann Clifford, owner. Wood: Repurposed barnwood and metal objects.
Chester Housing Commission. The mission of the Town of Chester Housing Commission is to create a strong, sustainable, ​and inclusive community and quality affordable housing for all.Rick Stromoski, Cartoonist. Artist: Rick Stromoski, cartoonist and book author offering original art, pins, books and commissioned drawings.
Chester Townscape. Chester Townscape is a premier community organization dedicated to the beautification of our public spaces.Rising Forest Pottery.
Cleopatra Redbird. Original illustrations, traditional printmaking and textiles. Roaming Pony Farm.
Cup & Sage. All-natural, handcrafted bath, body, & meditation products. Ruby's Run Creations. Handcrafted goods to brighten your day.
Daisy's Candles & Scents. Candles, wax melts, body butters and sugar scrubs. Russ Hurlburt. Creating wonderful family memories in fine photography.
Dan & Lynn Brooks Jewelry and Fiber: Copper art and jewelry, wool scarves, toddler hats, miniature sap buckets, holiday ornaments.Scar and Pystals Rock Painting
Darlin Companion. Handmade fine leather goods, including bags, clutches, wallets, pouches, jewelry.SCRUMPH Cynthia Wyman, owner. Fiber: Handsewn home decor and personal accessories.
Debra Clingenpeel. Handmade bags, rugs and inspired fabric goods.Shrewsbury River Copperworks
Ecklund Books. Author Lynette Ecklund & Her Delightful Distortions.Skins by Cat. Jewelry: handmade jewelry with recycled paint.
EklectixSmall Batch Designs. Handbags, hats, fabric baskets and bowls.
Fiddler's Green Farm. Veggies, medicinal herbs & flowers grown in the heart of the Green Mountains. Soijen Illustrations. Jessica Young, owner. Art: Digital art, illustrations.
Green Blossom Painting. Art: Nature based prints, calendars, stickers and water colors.Star Mountain Pottery. Functional pottery: Mugs, cups, bowls, plates and candleholders.
Green Mountain Lavender. Lavender-infused products and dried lavender. Sunmeadow Alpacas. Hats, socks, ponchos and more all made from our alpaca wool.
Gray Barns Pottery. Small batch ceramics made in Hartland.Susan Langley, Basket Maker.
Hazel & Bee Organics Skincare; cold pressed soaps, serums, salves, creams, lip balms, teas, candles, foraged mushroom wreaths.Thompson Goat Farm. Connie Thompson owner.Artisan Food: Jams and pastries.
Hiz & Herz Crafts. Crafts: Quilts, bibs, food wraps, hand-printed mandalas and wood burnings. Treasured Turnings. Craig Shippee, owner.
Wood: Hand-turned bowls, vases, ornaments, bangles and more.
Hulett Farm Inc. Soaps, lotion bars, shampoo bars, conditioning bars.Tulip Tree Turnings. Ross and Delbert Meyer, owners. Wood: Frames, boxes and accessories.
Jeff Petto WoodworksUnique Traditional Basketry.
Joanna Alix. Fine hand-painted watercolor animal art from Springfield.Vermont Covered Bridge Society. Community organization: Covered bridge related items.
Kevin Hart Photography. Art: Vermont photography.Vermont Fire Rocks. Richard Probst, owner. Crafts: Candle lamps made from slate, marble, granite and fieldstones.
Lee's Bees. Lee Beers, owner. Artisan Food: Vermont pure local honey. Vermont Poster. Kevin Ruelle, owner. Faux vintage travel posters inspired by Vermont's unique tourist past.
Liz Willis Vermont Red Barn Studio. Bonnie Rihm, owner. Handcrafted jewelry.
Lunar Crafting Co. Suncatchers, notepads, plastic canvas coasters, crocheted wall art, bracelets and earrings.Vermont Wildlife Gifts. Wildlife photography, framed and matted prints, postcards. candles, felted necklaces and flora crowns.
Lyon Pond Studio. Jewelry.VTEL: Vermont Telephone Co.
Mason House Pottery. Functional stoneware pottery.
Wander on Words. Colleen Wilcox, owner. Crafts: Hand lettered art, art cards, clothing and more.
M. David Gallery. Illustration and design. Wisdom River Designs. Shannon Parker, owner. Jewelry: Modern Bohemian style jewelry made with precious metals and unique gemstones.
Michelle JanasYarn Plus Love
Mischu's Closet Fiber Arts. Yinglings's Wood'n Things LLC
