The Ultimate Guide to the 2025 Chester Festival!

W elcome to the 51st Chester Festival on Green, a weekend filled with friendly faces, fine crafts, wonderful arts, great food and superb music and entertainment for the whole family.

Editor’s Note: Please return often to check for updates to music, events and vendors.

The Festival this year will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21 on the Chester Green on Main Street and behind the Academy Building in downtown Chester.

This free outdoor event celebrates not only the state’s spectacular fall foliage but also Vermont’s many craftspeople in all their forms — pottery, painting, fiber, wood, silver-and gold-smithing, photography — whatever you fancy. More tham 75 creators of craft foods and personal care products will also be on hand, all available to purchase to begin getting an early start to holiday shopping.



On both Saturday and Sunday, ambassadors wearing bright green “Volunteer” shirts will be available to answer all questions and direct visitors. The organization behind the Festival is Chester Community Events, a consortium of small business owners and individuals who have been working hard to showcase the best of Vermont.

Getting overheated?

Please note that the Chester Ambulance Service will have a cooling area inside the Information Booth on Main Street for those who are overheating. Personnel will be in front of the Info Booth, which will be equipped with a cot and basic medical supplies. The Police Department will have its utility task vehicle, available for moving those needed to be transported by ambulance.

Click the following links to take you to:

FOOD COURT

MUSIC

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

DIRECTIONS & MAP

PARKING

COMPLETE VENDOR LIST

There is a lot to do and see so plan your Chester visit now. For more information about the Festival click here and check out the Festival’s Facebook page.

FOOD COURT





LIVE MUSIC

Saturday, Sept. 20:

10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Vices Inc., an energetic alt-rock band from Maine.

an energetic alt-rock band from Maine. 1 to 3 p.m.: Red River North, for country and Americana music.

Sunday, Sept. 21:

9 to 11 a.m.: Johnny O. is bringing his banjo and guitar.

Noon to 2 p.m. Sammy Blanchette , beloved local always brings it.

, beloved local always brings it. 2 to 4 p.m. Rust & Ruin, Chester’s own Josh & Beth Adams playing the best retro ’70s music,

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

he music stage is on the lawn of thenext to the. The festival features some of New England’s finest singer-songwriters. Learn more about them by clicking on their links.

he Vermont Culture Area will be open behind the Academy Building, featuring the Makerspace, where artists and professionals will offer demonstrations throughout both days.

The very popular sheepdog herding will return as will a presentation by the Vermont Natural History Museum. Returning after last year’s hiatus will be the Hay Maze for kids and other children’s games such as Needle in a Haystack.

The Vermont Culture Booth is behind the Academy Building. Other types of entertainment will take place outside of the Academy Building and at the stage at the Southern Pie Cafe on Common Street.

Saturday, Sept. 20:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Linda Peck – Balloon Tying & Plate Spinning (At the Vermont Culture Booth)

(At the Vermont Culture Booth) 11 a.m.: Opal Raven Cirque (Southern Pie Cafe Stage)

(Southern Pie Cafe Stage) Noon: Cemetery Tour with Jon Clark (Gather at the Hearse House)

(Gather at the Hearse House) 1 p.m.: Brookside Trail Tour with Chester Conservation Committee (Gather at Trail Bridge)

(Gather at Trail Bridge) 2:30: Opal Raven Cirque (Southern Pie Cafe Stage)

(Southern Pie Cafe Stage) 3 p.m.: Cemetery Tour with Jon Clark (Gather at the Hearse House)

Sunday, Sept. 21:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Linda Peck – Balloon Tying & Plate Spinning (At the Vermont Culture Booth)

11 a.m.: Opal Raven Cirque: A unique one-woman act known for her “Danger Dame of the Flame” variety show. (Southern Pie Cafe Stage)

A unique one-woman act (Southern Pie Cafe Stage) 11:30 a.m.: A Company of Witches (Academy Building)

(Academy Building) Noon: Cemetery Tour with Jon Clark (Gather at the Hearse House)

(Gather at the Hearse House) 12:30: A Company of Witches (Academy Building)

(Academy Building) 1 p.m.: Brookside Trail Tour with Chester Conservation Committee (Gather at Trail Bridge)

(Gather at Trail Bridge) 2:30: Opal Raven Cirque (Southern Pie Cafe Stage)

(Southern Pie Cafe Stage) 3 p.m.: Cemetery Tour with Jon Clark (Gather at the Hearse House)

DIRECTIONS & MAP

The beautiful Victorian town of Chester sits along Routes 103 and 11 in Southern Vermont. You’ll find beautiful homes, charming shops and friendly people at every turn.

From I-91, take Exit 6 and travel 12 miles west along Route 103. Keep going straight into downtown Chester. You can’t miss the Green. (Do not turn right onto Route 103 at Maple Street.)

From the west, take Route 11 in Manchester, traveling east. You’ll pass Bromley Ski Resort and the town of Londonderry, then head straight into Chester and the Green. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Manchester to Chester.

From the north, take Route 103 South into Chester. You’ll drive through the historic Stone Village and curve past Town Hall on your left and the historic Chester Depot Train Station on your right. Be sure to slow down. When you come to the fork in the road, bear right and head into downtown Chester.

PARKING



Parking will be available at:

Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St.;

The ‘Old Jiffy Mart,’ located where Depot and Main streets come together;

NewsBank parking lot at 397 Main St. with an entrance on Cobleigh Street;

Cobleigh Field on Cobleigh Street;

New this year: Some parking will be available behind the former National Survey Building on Canal Street. (The bright yellow building on the right) A parking attendant is expected to be there.

Handicapped accessible parking and handicapped Portapotties will be stationed at the Chester Baptist Church at 162 Main St.