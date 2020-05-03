© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Ahna Mae Perry

hna Mae, as she is known to her friends, has been a Green Mountain Union High School Track athlete since the 9th grade. She was a member of the D4 State Championship Girl’s Track teams in 2017 and 2019. Ahna loves using her free time to hang out with her friends. Her greatest memories at Green Mountain Union High School are filled with friendships and laughter. Not knowing that she was experiencing her last moments with friends at GM, Ahna is now wishing she could have those moments back. If you see a Jeep Wrangler full of dogs swing through town one day in the future, it might just be Ahna on her way to a class reunion.

