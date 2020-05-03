Green Mountain High School Class of 2020 Gallery

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

nlike decades of classes that have come before them, members of the GM class of 2020 have not staged their musical, played their spring sports, attended their prom or participated in the many rituals that surround graduating from high school. What should have been a joyous transition to the next phase of their lives has been dimmed.

To brighten the occasion, just a little bit, please join with us in saying congratulations, well done and good luck and letting them know how proud we are of them. As each senior takes the “virtual graduation walk” between now and June 18, his or her photo will be added to the gallery. Click on each grad’s name to view their individual page or click on a photo to launch the gallery. Feel free to let your graduate – or all of the graduates – know how you feel about them in the comment section below.