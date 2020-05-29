© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Keegan George Temple

eegan‘s nicknames include Cheese and Keegs. In his free time, Keegan likes to hang out with the boys and enjoys just chillin’ with his family. He has also spends his time working at Goodman’s American Pie. One thing Keegan will remember the most about his time at Green Mountain Union High School is the overdue email reminders from Mrs. Spurlock that are spamming his inbox. His favorite memory of GMUHS would be his years in middle school “where the teachers were lit.” Getting up early is not something that Keegan is going to miss next year. But he will miss seeing everyone, every day. Keegan won’t be rolling by for his 15 year class reunion but you might see him bouncing by with the hydraulics in his ‘64 Impala.

