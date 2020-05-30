© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Rileigh Thomas

ileigh’s favorite pastimes include dancing, crochet, yoga, creative writing, reading, sleeping in the sun and having her feet in the ocean. While at Green Mountain Union High School, Rileigh co-founded the school’s newspaper, The Green and The Gold. Additionally, she volunteered her time as the Interact Club Secretary, was a member of the National Honor Society and was active in the spring musicals. Rileigh studied abroad with the Experiment in International Living and took dance classes at The Dance Factory. She competed in pole vault, high jump and hurdles as a member of GMUHS indoor and outdoor track teams. When she reminisces about her high school years, it’s impossible to forget her twin, Jacob, and yet she will not miss him screaming her name across the hall. Rileigh is grateful for and will miss the staff that has helped shape the person that she is today. A little yoga retreat with her guinea, Destiny, sounds like a nice way to spend a vacation. Fifteen years from now Rileigh might be seen rolling up to her class reunion in a sunshine yellow Volkswagen bug with her kitty on the front seat. In the fall, Rileigh will attend The University of Vermont majoring in Global Studies.

