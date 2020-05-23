© Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Kamryn Ravlin

am loves to spend her time painting and drawing. In her free time she also likes to play video games, watch movies, write short stories, and read comics. For the past three years, Kam has been a member of Green Mountain Union High School’s GSA, Circle. She loved the movie nights and can’t believe she won’t experience another. Kam played soccer early on at GMUHS but has recently devoted more time to painting sets for fall plays and spring musicals. She will always remember the time that they ordered pizza and worked on the set for Beauty and The Beast for most of the night. Some of her favorite memories happened in the art rooms and in Shannon’s room. Although Kam isn’t going to miss going to high school every day, she will miss those early morning talks in the hallway, chatting with friends and saying, “hi” to the smiling faces that walk by. When she thinks about places she would like to go, Kam imagines a trip to the beach, an arcade with her sibling, Italy, or rolling into her 15 year reunion in a car she can afford. Kam will work for another year and then hopes to attend college for film making and concept art.

