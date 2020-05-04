© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Jacquelyn Parker-Jennings

ackie, or Jaq, has been an athlete on the Green Mountain Union High School Track Team every year since the 8th grade earning two Girl’s D4 State Track Championships and placing second in the long jump at the state meet. She would love to head out on a vacation with her dad for a fun filled trip to Hawaii. Jackie feels a sense of loss when thinking about missed opportunities during her senior year with friends at GMUHS amid the Covid outbreak. Yet, she is excited to meet new people at Southern Connecticut State University which she will be attending in the fall. Upon college graduation, Jackie is hoping to find her way to the Peace Corps.

