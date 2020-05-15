© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Abigail Williams

A

bby enjoys flying gliders in her free time. She’s been a member of Civil Air Patrol at the Hartness State Airport for the last six years. Abby was a member of the 2017 and 2019 Girl’s Track and Field State Championship teams. She has worked as stage manager for a number of productions while at Green Mountain Union High School. Abby has served as a GMUHS Class Officer, volunteering to help at various fundraisers, planning Prom, and being instrumental in organizing the Middle School Lock-ins. One experience that Abby will not forget is the way that her teachers pushed her to do her best and were always there to support her. Abby chose early college and has spent her senior year at Norwich University where she participates in dance. In the fall, Abby plans to continue at Norwich University studying Criminal Justice followed by law school.

