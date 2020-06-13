© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Magali Stowell Alemán

T

hroughout high school Magali has enjoyed spending her time dancing, traveling, and hanging out with her friends. During her years at Green Mountain Union High School, she has kept herself busy as a member of the National Honor Society, the Interact Club, and CCV dual enrollment courses. Magali takes ballet, pointe, and modern at The Dance Factory. Some of her favorite memories are Mr. Bate’s American Literature Class, spending entire days in the library and Shannon’s room, and the euphoric feeling of pulling out of a student parking lot blasting music. She will never forget driving around aimlessly listening to music with her friends. In the fall, Magali will be attending the University of Vermont majoring in Community and International Development with a minor in Environment Studies to pursue her interest in sustainable development.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.