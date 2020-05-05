© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Austin Chaves

Austin enjoys being outdoors – hunting, fishing, and camping. He races at Devil’s Bowl Speedway and if he could become famous for one thing, it would be car racing. Austin can also be found snowboarding with his friend Jacob Knight. Snowboarding and woodworking are the two things that Austin will miss the most about Green Mountain Union High School, not so much the homework. Fifteen years from now, you just may see Austin roll on by in his WRX with a French bulldog, Gage.

We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.