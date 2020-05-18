© Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Ozzie-Mae

O

zzie has been an active member of the theatre productions all four years at Green Mountain Union High School. She participated in both The Wizard of Oz and Grease before becoming the director for set design for Almost Maine and Annie. Ozzie describes herself as one who observes and creates. The lessons learned in the art room and across from the teacher’s desks are the ones that she will carry with her the most. Being famous for creating art and blending paint would be a dream come true. Ozzie‘s favorite memories of GMUHS are the connections, the people, the lives, and the different perspectives. And although there are difficult things in life, even these lead to growth and an experience you carry with you. In this great world of art and wonder, learn from each and everything.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.