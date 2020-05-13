© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Reaghan Rose Bushey

eaghan, “Rey,” has a passion for making art, snowboarding, and photography. She enjoys adventuring in the woods, making fairy houses, and photographing the people and places along each journey. One thing she will miss about Green Mountain Union High School is having a place to make and display her art. Reaghan’s fond memories of GMUHS include being out on the trails, decorating the Senior hallway for Spirit Week, and the feeling of being supported by the teachers and the entire school community. She imagines herself taking a trip out to see those beautiful Redwoods one day. Many students picture a dream car, but Reaghan sees herself boarding a safari tour bus to roll up to her class reunion. Reaghan has learned that even in online remote learning, arriving late to class is still her thing.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible