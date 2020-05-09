© Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Cailyn Frances Williams

Cailyn, also known as Blondie, has participated in Civil Air Patrol since August 2014. Cailyn has flown small aircrafts and gliders at the Hartness State Airport in Springfield, Vermont, where she is currently the Cadet Commander of the Springfield Composite Squadron. In addition to her love of flying, Cailyn enjoys spending time with friends and family. You can find her binge watching Grey’s Anatomy and going for long drives in her car blasting classic rock. Some of Cailyn’s fondest memories at Green Mountain Union High School are eating lunch with her friends in Buskey‘s room, Renfro’s terrifying matball throws and the constant support of teachers at GMUHS. She will never forget the first day of school, that freshly waxed, new school smell. Cailyn is planning to work in a hospital setting where she will be able to pursue her passion for helping and making a difference in the lives of others.

