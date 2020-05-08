© Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Thatcher LaPrise

Thatcher, who also answers to Thatch, has a passion for woodworking. He spends almost all of his free time in his woodshop at home. In his two and a half years at Green Mountain Union High School, Thatcher’s involvement in athletics include GMUHS Baseball, Soccer, Basketball, Indoor Track and Track and Field, as well as Springfield HS Football. He also participated in the Boy Scouts, 3D Print Off, Nerd Club, Dungeons & Dragons, and the musical Grease. A dream vacation for Thatcher would include hitting the open road with his girlfriend, taking his life savings and traveling the states visiting diners, drive-in movie theaters, and old arcades, while listening to cassette tapes. Fifteen years from now you’ll see his military grade Hummer and a couple of German shepherds roll on by for his class reunion.

