Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Keegan Mack-Chase

eegan, or as she is affectionately known to her friends, Keegs, enjoys spending her time with animals. Keegan was active in chorus each year that she attended Green Mountain Union High School. She also worked behind the scenes, painting, for several plays and musicals. Keegan is passionate about helping youth. This passion shows in her work as a presenter at the Youth Sex Education Summit, working on a youth action board to combat youth homelessness in Vermont, helping to create a hygiene bank in Windsor County and in her work at Windsor County Youth Services. Keegan can honestly say she’s never eaten lunch in the cafeteria and won’t miss crowded hallways. Keegan will not forget the times that she spent hanging out with Lindsey. In fact, she would happily grab Lindsey and her moms and head to Florida on a road trip at a moment’s notice. Keegan dreams of a world where there’s affordable housing for everyone.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.