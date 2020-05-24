© Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Angelae Wunderle

A

nge has many hobbies and interests that keep her busy, but her passion is dancing. She has danced at The Dance Factory for the last 10 years, taking ballet, pointe, modern, jazz, and hip-hop. During her years at Green Mountain Union High School, she has volunteered her time on Student Government as the Data Coach, a class Co-President, a member of the National Honor Society and many Iron Chef teams. She attended the Governor’s Institute on the Arts and HOBY in 2018 and has been a math peer tutor all four years of high school. Ange was in the GMUHS musicals during her sophomore and junior year where she was the dance captain. When she reflects on her “semi-senior year,” her favorite memories include the seniors bonding in the library, trips to France and Italy with Kelly Brennan and popping kettle corn for hours on end, selling cases of Mountain Dew to middle school students during the Lock-In, and her AP calculus class’s distaste for both optimization and related rates. A much needed vacation right now would be the 48 contiguous states, all her friends, windows down and the music up. Ange will be attending Drew University in the fall majoring in mathematics with a minor in dance. She will be part of the Baldwin Honors Program and the Drew Action Scholars Program.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.