Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Raevyn has spent her years at Green Mountain Union High School soaking in all things related to performing. She participated in musicals and plays including Grease, Almost Maine, Beauty and The Beast, and Dracula. Raevyn’s passions are theatre and singing. Her greatest memories are her time on stage, cast parties, and her time spent with Mrs. Austin. Being on Broadway, seeing her name in lights, and becoming famous one day are all aspirations for Raevyn. In 15 years, if you see a hot pink Mercedes G Wagon roll by, it’s Raevyn!

