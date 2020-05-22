May 20, 2020: Derry board asks shoppers to wear masks.
Green Mountain's Virtual Graduation Walk Noah Ogorzalek

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Noah Ogorzalek

Noah can be found outside walking in the woods, fishing, and hunting. He enjoys four wheeling and snowmobiling. Noah spends a lot of his time working at Advantage Truck Group (ATG). He is currently taking courses and pursuing his diesel certification. Noah is a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron #67 in Chester, Vermont. He is all about grilling up a mean steak and delicious BBQ. If Noah had the opportunity to hop in the car and take a vacation right now, he would go wherever the road takes him. When asked what he will remember the most about his senior year, he responds, “It’s been a heck of a year. I’ll just remember the whole thing!”

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.

