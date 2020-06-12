© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Each day from May 2 until June 18, The Chester Telegraph will spotlight one member of the Green Mountain High School’s class of 2020. While nothing can replace the thrill of walking across the stage to receive your diploma at your high school graduation, we hope this moment “on stage” in front of your family, friends and community will give you some small joy and a memory to take with you.

Mary Alice Churchill

ary’s hobbies include yoga, painting outside (especially next to waterfalls), and joy rides to different quarries and gorges. She also enjoys writing when she can get her thoughts onto paper. Mary has done some modeling and was on a runway for Old Navy. She was a member of the Interact Club, as well as the cross country and track teams. The most unforgettable experience at Green Mountain Union High School was her community service trip to Nicaragua through Interact. Mary is thankful to all her teachers for their help over the years. As she reflects on high school, she considers those that have impacted her the most. Marcia Dockum has played a crucial role in Mary‘s final year at GMUHS by always bringing out the positive, Todd Parah knows how to put a smile on her face, and Pip (Steve Pippen) has taught her to never take herself too seriously and that it’s OK to learn to laugh at yourself. Mary is graduating a year early from GM and is excited to start traveling and choosing her journey in life. Don’t mind that Tesla that just rolled by with Reagan in the back, that’s just Mary headed to her class reunion.

After leaving the stage, each student’s photo will become part of the Class of 2020 gallery. We want to thank Becky Bushey and Kelly Goodrich for their work in pulling together photos and text and Principal Lauren Fierman and the GM Guidance Office and our advertisers for making it possible.